LIGONIER — Health and safety, as well as paying employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, were paramount for Ligonier Monday night.
Mayor Patty Fisel, who had been self-quarantining due to being in an at-risk population, exercised an abundance of caution both in person and through interpretations of Gov. Holcomb’s stay at home order.
“I’m going to touch this gavel,” Fisel warned council members before opening the meeting.
One way Fisel and Ligonier City Attorney Steve Clouse interpreted Gov. Holcomb’s order was to more clearly define who essential personnel were for the city.
To Ligonier, all full-time city employees in each department are essential and are required to work through the stay at home order.
Fisel explained that the city already employs a lean crew, and running the city without them wouldn’t serve residents well.
“Our employees work very hard to do what they do so we don’t have to hire extra people,” Fisel said. “And I think at this time, it’s critical that people get their paycheck.”
Fisel also said she can’t justify deeming employees of one department more essential than another, so her interpretation covers all areas of city government.
“That’s the decision I made,” Fisel said.
Additionally, the council also was made aware of the option to hold meetings electronically to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission.
“We could have done this meeting electronically, but coordinating that all at the last minute doesn’t really work,” Clouse said.
The council didn’t have to take action on the electronic meetings, since Gov. Holcomb suspended the regular rules of public meetings in his order.
The way meetings will work will be a little different right now, as well. Clouse said some practices they will be following is to not discuss things requiring a lot of public input in an upcoming electronic meeting.
Instead, it will be better to wait until the pandemic cools down and then bring them up in the regular, in-person format, Clouse said.
Meeting material is also to be kept brief during the pandemic, so more things can be conducted afterward at their most transparent.
“It really has to be the absolutely essential items coming to the board while the emergency is going,” Clouse said.
Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said she got clarification on how she can approve claim registers without a full council for approval, an allowance from the State Board of Accounts.
From an earlier webinar with Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, Hawn said she now knew she had to pick one council member to be her go-to and let them singlehandedly approve the payment.
The council approved Bill Mills to be the designated person because of his responsiveness.
Hawn also brought up that some citizens had been asking if Ligonier would waive penalties for water bills like some other utilities companies had done.
The council approved a motion to allow Ligonier waive water penalties for the month of April, aware that some residents had probably lost income because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The next common council meeting is scheduled for April 13. The format of the meeting has not yet been decided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.