WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a stoppage in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson as it investigates a handful of reports regarding blood clots and whether it may be related to the vaccine.
The pause means that Noble County is having to cancel its upcoming Johnson & Johnson distribution date scheduled for Thursday.
The temporary stay is being advised after the agencies received six reports of blood clots in a major vein that drains blood from the brain.
Those adverse affects have surfaced recently, but make up a small fraction of more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine that have already been administered.
"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement issued Tuesday morning. "FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
All six instances of the blood clot were reported among women age 18-48 within six to 13 days after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clots, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, the CDC reported.
The dural venous sinuses drain blood from the brain and blockage in the vessels can cause headaches or more seriously stroke-like symptoms or seizure.
Typical drugs used to treat blood clots may be dangerous for treating this particular type of clot, so alternative treatments could be needed for people if they are diagnosed with the clot.
The suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is precautionary at this time until more information can be gathered. The federal agencies note that this adverse affect appears to be exceptionally rare, but will do its due diligence to look for common links and formulate additional information for providers to be aware of.
Health care providers are continued to be encouraged to report adverse effects to the CDC as data collection continues.
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously," the statement said. "People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider."
The Noble County Health Department was planning a one-day shot clinic distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday. That's now been canceled, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said on Tuesday morning.
"Johnson & Johnson on a national level has been put on hold and therefore we will cancel the Thursday vaccine clinic that we were planning to use Johnson & Johnson," Gaff said. "We have no choice. We have to abide by those rules."
Noble County will still offer its usual Moderna vaccine during regular hours, Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People who need to reschedule can visit ourshot.in.gov to sign up for a different clinic or can call 211, although wait times may be long on the phone as many people may be rescheduling today after the announcement.
Gaff encourages those who were signed up for a Johnson & Johnson shot to come in and get a Moderna vaccine, although it will require two visits instead of just one.
"As of yesterday, we had plenty of available appointments," Gaff said.
Noble County has distributed Johnson & Johnson vaccine once before on March 20 and Gaff said he hadn't heard from anyone specifically about adverse effects they might have had. That being said, since it's just a one-shot vaccine and people don't come back to the clinic a second time. The health department isn't polling recipients to check on whether they had symptoms or not.
For people getting Moderna vaccines, their second shot visit is a chance for a bit of dialogue on whether they tolerated the first shot well. Most people have no symptoms or minor symptoms, although some may feel more ill for two or three days after getting vaccinated.
More severe or emergent symptoms are rare. Most people who do have a reaction report some injection site soreness or redness, headache, fever, fatigue and/or nausea, although those usually go away after a day or two.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot as opposed to two shots for Pfizer- and Moderna-manufactured vaccines, is not generally available at local clinics. Instead, Indiana has been primarily utilizing that vaccine at its drive-thru mass vaccination clinics located in Indianapolis, South Bend, Sellersburg and Gary.
Health department clinics in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties give Moderna vaccine on a daily basis. Cameron Hospital also distributes Pfizer vaccine at the Steuben County location at Crooked Lake.
Blood clots are a fairly common medical condition faced by Americans, with approximately 900,000 patients diagnosed with a clot each year.
Clots most often former in the larger veins in the legs, but can also occur in arms. Clots can become dangerous if part of the clumped material breaks off and travels to the lungs, causing a blockage called a pulmonary embolism. Blood clots are also a major cause of stroke, when a blockage cuts off oxygen flow to the brain.
When diagnosed, clots can typically be treated with anticoagulant medicines that reduce blood clotting, preventing a blockage from growing bigger as it gets eroded back into the bloodstream.
In more severe cases, medications to more quickly dissolve a clot may be required or rarely surgical solutions to install a filter or remove a blockage may be needed.
Blood clots had also risen as a potential concern in Europe from people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not in use in the U.S.
That vaccine is similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as both are designed on a viral-vector delivery method to teach the immune system to recognize proteins on the COVID-19 virus and attack it.
Those are different from the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines in use in the U.S., which utilize a mRNA strand that similarly teaches the immune system to recognize and attack COVID-19.
In Europe, serious blood clots were reported in slightly over 200 people out of more than 34 million vaccines distributed.
The incidents of blood clots showing up in Europe also presented in conjunction with low platelets, similar to to what is being reported in the U.S. with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After a temporary pause in vaccinations, the European Medicines Agency, the European counterpart to the American CDC, investigated and found a rare link between increased chance of blood clots in people who have low blood platelet count.
Most of those cases had occurred in women within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.
The EMA noted that the reaction is not dissimilar to rare incidence of people having an adverse reaction to heparin, an anti-coagulant used primarily in treatment of blood clots, in which the body may spur an unintended immune response that causes more clotting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.