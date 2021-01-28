ANGOLA — When COVID-19 arrived in Indiana last spring, it threw everything into chaos.
That was especially true for Nina Burlingame, the events and marketing coordinator for Angola’s Parks and Recreation Department, who is responsible for planning and organizing the city’s summer public programming.
All but two of the events she had planned for last summer had to be canceled. The two that weren’t scrapped — the Fourth of July Fireworks and a Halloween celebration — were essentially modified for remote participation only.
But this year, Burlingame is hoping for a return to in-person events, if conditions permit.
“We were still pretty much in shock and disappointed,” she said, recalling her reaction to having to cancel most of last year’s programming. “This year, though, we’ve really had time to plan for these events to make them as safe for the community as possible.”
Last week, the Parks and Recreation Department released its 2021 event schedule online, and while it will ultimately be up to Angola’s Parks and Recreation Board to decide whether to go-ahead with the events planned for this coming summer, Burlingame says she’s developed two different schedules, so if COVID-19 prevents in-person events from taking place for another year, there will be virtual versions of most of the activities.
“Right now we’re planning the events as normal, but with safety precautions,” she said. “But I’ve made two schedules just in case.”
Provided things don’t change for the worse, April will officially kick off the department’s calendar of programming with two events.
The first city-sponsored event of 2021 will be the city’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at the Angola Commons Park. It will be followed by the annual Tree Memorial Ceremony at Selman Timber Frame on Friday, April 30.
May will feature a Hubie Ashcraft concert on the 21st. Food will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. with the music to start at 6 p.m. at the Friday event.
Pig out at the Park will take place on June 4, while the Monument City Classic road race will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.
Music Americana will take center stage at the T. Furth Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2, while an all-day Fourth of July Celebration at Angola Commons Park is planned to ring in the nation’s birthday.
The Angola Arts Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 7. A second Hubie Ashcraft concert is scheduled for Aug. 21, with a similar format to the first one in May, followed by Dog Day in the Angola Commons Park on the 28th.
Civil War Days will return Sept. 24-26. The historical festival, back after a short hiatus, will take place at the Selman Timber Frame.
Last but not least, the city is planning a Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 28.
In addition to the main programming, there are also a number of recurring events for Angola residents and visitors to participate in each week during the summer. They offer an excellent opportunity to get in some physical activity.
Community yoga will take place at 9 a.m. each Saturday from May to September, while community disc golf will be held at 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the Selman Timber Frame from June through August. Community pickle ball will take place Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Commons Park from June to August.
Burlingame says she’s also prepared some additional activities to supplement the department’s programming in case of virus-related changes, but wants those to remain a surprise for now.
Until then, Burlingame is urging residents to be patient with her and other city staff who are hoping for a summer jam-packed with activities, but also have to be cognizant of public health and safety.
“We love our events, and we never want to have to cancel them, but we also have to think about safety. It’s about making sure that we’re all comfortable,” she said.
The Angola Parks and Recreation Department’s 2021 events schedule can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.
