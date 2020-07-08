INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers were mostly unchanged again Wednesday as Indiana continues to have low numbers of tests processed, likely a continuing lag from the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Test numbers were up from Tuesday, which was the lowest point in more than two months, but still below recent averages at 5,782 tests processed. Of those, 437 returned positive as new cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s midday report.
That return marked another day of slightly higher positivity rates — the percentage of all tests that come back positive — at 7.56%.
After weeks in June of daily returns less than 5% positive and hitting as low as 3% on June 22, daily positivity rates have been on the increase, including more than 6% for the last eight days straight.
Upticks in the positivity rate, new cases and new hospitalizations were reasons why Gov. Eric Holcomb decided last week to slow Indiana’s reopening to the previously nonexistent Stage 4.5 instead of going directly to Stage 5, which represents a full reopening for Indiana.
Case counts have been up in July, with the monthly average to date at 434 cases per day, slightly higher than June’s monthly average of 367. Meanwhile, testing has been down, with the July average of about 6,500 tests per day compared to about 7,400 per day in June.
Locally, Wednesday represented another slow day for new activity in the northeast corner, with just seven total cases in the four-county area. LaGrange County increased six cases to 477 all-time, while Noble County was up one case to 485. DeKalb and Steuben counties were unchanged at 163 and 130, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County at 28 all-time, LaGrange County at nine, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
Indiana recorded 15 new deaths on Wednesday.
Indiana’s death rate has been in decline since May, with the state averaging less than 20 deaths per day throughout June and so far this month.
