INDIANAPOLIS — Two more local residents lost their lives to COVID-19, with DeKalb and Steuben counties each recording one new coronavirus death in Wednesday’s report.
Statewide and locally, however, Indiana continues to see improvement in its COVID-19 numbers.
DeKalb County recorded its 64th death all-time, which occurred on Jan. 7, was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had seven deaths among people in their 60s, 19 deaths of patients in their 70s and 38 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Steuben County, the county’s 44th death overall occurred on Tuesday and was a person in their 60s, according to the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 24 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
That makes the 11th death in Steuben County so far this month, following 13 deaths in December and eight in November in the county.
The local deaths were two of 62 reported statewide on Wednesday. Deaths have dropped this month, with the state averaging 62 per day so far in January compared to 79 per day in December.
Meanwhile, case counts continue to show marked improvement even compared to a few weeks ago, with the state logging 2,877 new cases on the day.
That’s the lowest total on a Wednesday since Oct. 28 as cases continue to run below last week and continue on a downward trend.
Testing numbers were strong on Wednesday at about 46,500 total test, resulting in a daily positivity of just 6.18%. That’s the lowest one-day return since Oct. 18.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have continued to decline, dropping to 2,302 patients in treatment. The hospital census has dropped 12 out of the last 13 days as patient numbers decline.
Locally, case counts were up a bit compared to previous days in some counties, but still running overall lower lately.
Noble County added 30 new cases of COVID-19, while DeKalb County was up 22, LaGrange County added 10 and Steuben County had just five recorded.
Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all improved to orange ratings from the state this week, representing “high” spread of COVID-19. Steuben County remained in red for “very high” spread, but had also shown improvement in its underlying metrics despite not changing color codes this week.
