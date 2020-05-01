The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 7.
In years past, there have been gatherings on the Steuben County courthouse lawn under tall mature trees, budding with the promise of a new year.
This year, people in Steuben County will not pray together by holding hands or gathering in a church due to social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But, the day will not go unnoticed.
Pastor Rich Warren, Lake Missionary Church, has organized a virtual day of prayer at Facebook.com/lmcangola.
People can also log onto the Lake Missionary web site at lmcangola.org and click the Online Church tab.
“The theme is found in 1 Timothy 2:1-6 — we are encouraged as followers of Christ to offer petition, prayer, intercession and thanksgiving for everyone,” said Warren.
Local pastors participating include Joel Greenwood, Fairview Missionary Church; Nate Drown, Life Changing Church; Tim Terrell, Angola United Methodist; Tony Baker, Gateway Church; Tom Adamson, Holy Family Episcopal Church; and Mike Cain, Lake Missionary Church.
“There will be worship led by Lake Missionary Church and Fairview Missionary Church worship teams,” said Warren.
The Day of Prayer observance will be held at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
“Join us as we pray for our nation, our state and our community,” says promotional material.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress for people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
