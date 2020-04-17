FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is holding its Monday board of trustees meeting via a Zoom conference.
If people would like to join the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., they are asked to send an email to Superintendent Bill Stitt to receive an invitation that includes a link to the meeting, meeting identification number and a password.
Stitt's email is bstitt@fcs.k12.in.us.
