Steuben County’s public libraries are open.
Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, rolled out its new procedures on Monday. For the time being, to continue measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, library materials will be available to patrons at curbside.
Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, started a curbside service last Wednesday that includes checking out books and document printing.
Joyce Public Library, 6035 N. S.R. 327, Orland, reopened Tuesday to the public. Visitors must wear masks and no children are allowed.
According to Indiana’s Back On Track protocol to ease out of the coronavirus shutdown, public libraries could open on Monday, May 4.
“A lot of the libraries are doing curbside,” said Fremont Public Library Director Gary Green.
Library directors network through the Indiana Library Federation. Library staff within the region have been in contact, said Green, discussing the best ways to serve the public while keeping people safe.
Fremont Public Library members can check out books through the web site at fremont.lib.in.us.
“We pull it for you and then we call you,” said librarian Judy Langenderfer. The book is set outside for pickup.
Hours for curbside service in Fremont are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those unfamiliar with online reservations can call the library at 495-7157 and order that way, as well as getting recommendations on good reads and new releases.
Carnegie extends a similar service to those looking for a book.
“We bring it out in a bag and put it in the car for them,” said Director Sonya Dintaman.
She said there had been some talk of starting a “personal librarian” service that tailors titles to readers. It has launched in a limited format out of necessity, Dintaman said, and may continue if it is popular.
Beyond books, the Angola library has been a resource for citizens who need to do online filing and printing. Librarians have been busy printing, faxing and scanning, said Dintaman. Those needing to file for unemployment, for example, can call the library and explain their needs then paperwork can be delivered to them in the library foyer. The new process has been “a little hectic,” said Dintaman.
Details about Carnegie’s current services are on the web site at cplsc.org. Phone lines are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 665-3362.
Since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order in March closed most public facilities, Carnegie’s parking lot has been busy with people taking advantage of free internet.
“There are cars in the parking lot all the time,” said Dintaman.
The Carnegie library board met Monday afternoon and discussed reopening the building. Dintaman said that may occur June 1.
Fremont library is looking at a similar reopening date. Plexiglass shields have been purchased for the checkout desks.
“That should help protect our staff and our patrons,” said Green.
In addition, the Fremont Public Library staff has been educated about and equipped with the tools to keep the facility sanitized. The staff will be supplied with masks, sanitizer and other safety items.
At Joyce Public Library, doors opened Tuesday at 4 p.m. and the library will resume its regular schedule: Tuesdays 4-8 p.m., Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.
“We are requiring that you wear a face covering to be admitted to the library and social distancing be observed,” said a Friday post on the library’s Facebook page. Masks will not be provided and children will not be permitted.
“After much discussion we have decided to cancel the Summer Reading Program,” says the post. “We have been ordering the new books as they came out. The library has been cleaned and we are looking forward to seeing you.”
