INDIANAPOLIS — A week after seeing COVID-19 ratings worsen to their worst point ever, Indiana showed marked improvement with many counties getting better ratings than the week before.
That includes northeast Indiana, where Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all improved to orange from red. Steuben County stayed in red, but just barely as it showed improvement from a week ago, too, just not enough to change colors at this time.
Overall, Indiana saw a widespread and rapid improvement from where it was a week ago, although all but one county remains in orange and red, the two color codes representing the highest spread of COVID-19.
This week, 33 counties remain in red, representing about a third of the state but a marked improvement from 73 red counties last week. Orange counties changed from 19 a week ago to 58 this week, while the state had one county in yellow for "moderate" spread, after zero last week.
No counties are currently rated in blue for low spread, a trend that's been in place since Nov. 11.
Locally, all four counties showed improvement compared to last week, although only three of the four changed color ratings.
DeKalb County improved this week after spending the previous seven consecutive weeks in red. Like most counties across the state, the improvement was driven by better positivity rates, with DeKalb seeing 11.76% positivity over the last week, down sharply from 20.09% last week. Per-capita case counts also improved, falling to 239 cases per 100,000 from 437 a week ago.
Counties enter red if and only if they exceed both 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity. Dropping below either bar will put a county into at least the orange.
Noble County also reverted back to orange after rising to red last week for its first time ever. Like DeKalb County, improvement in positivity effected the change, with Noble going to 12.05% from 17.79% a week ago. Case counts had also dropped to 305 per 100,000 from 638 per 100,000.
In LaGrange County, which dropped to orange for the second time in the last four weeks, the improvement was driven by its case counts, although positivity also improved, too. LaGrange fell to 123 cases per 100,000 residents this week, falling below the red threshold and down from 201 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity improved to 17.24%, still high but better than 21.12% last week.
Steuben County did improve this week, just not enough in either metric to get back into the orange. Case rates dropped to 375 per 100,000 from 615 per 100,000 a week ago, and positivity fell from 23.63% to 15.63%, a serious improvement but not quite enough to get back into orange.
The orange and red ratings across the region mean that local restrictions will remain in place for another week on gathering sizes.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread, and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas such as break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Despite the changes in color ratings, all four of the counties will remain in red-level restrictions, which limit gatherings to no more than 25 people among other measures. That's because counties must remain in an improved state for at least two consecutive weeks before restrictions are eased.
Northeast Indiana, which was almost totally red last week is now almost totally orange again as it had been the week of Jan. 6. Outside of Steuben and Whitley counties, all other area counties are in orange.
Looking regionally, western Indiana, southeast Indiana and southwest Indiana remain red zones for the state, while most everywhere else is in orange this week.
Rural Jay County, located about an hour south of Fort Wayne, is the only yellow county in the state this week.
Indiana as a whole has seen significant improvement in COVID-19 numbers throughout late December and into the new year, with cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths all dropping compared to the record-highs they hit in late November and early December.
Although daily numbers are still running more than double what they were before COVID-19 started surging in October, they've improved steadily from the late 2020 peaks hit.
