KENDALLVILLE — Virtual learning, virtual chats, virtual friendships … as everyone continues to be quarantined at home during the stay-at-home order, more and more events are being held virtually.
Since closing to the public on March 19, the Kendallville Library has been providing online programming via its Facebook page and website.
Leah Dresser, adult services manager, and Jenna Anderson, support service manager, said virtual programming is going well.
“Our regulars have said how happy they were to see each other from afar,” said Dresser. “I think our virtual programs are a great way for people to forget for just an hour or so that things are different now.”
As the state looks to begin its reopening process in May, there are several questions left unanswered for the library staff. The board voted last week to continue to take reopening on a day-by-day basis for the safety of the community.
The library will continue its online programming via Zoom and its Facebook page over the next month, continuing to provide services to the community.
Programming for the last week of April and beginning of May will include Yoga with Brittany, Star Wars Trivia Night, 80s Trivia Night and more. On Tuesday, children will have the opportunity to share their pets with each other via a Zoom gathering.
“We’re having to reinvent the way we serve our patrons on the spot,” said Anderson. “Virtual programming is one thing we can offer right now, and our patrons are enjoying it.”
The staff is looking toward being able to reopen as it looks to serve those who are excluded currently. Those who don’t have a computer or internet access are missing out on programming.
“We are working on ways that we can connect with and serve all of our patrons, whether they can get online or not,” Anderson said.
The crisis has strengthened the library’s partnerships with other organizations int he community. The library is also sharing programming from other organizations on its Facebook page.
“Between our programming, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe’s story times, community challenges provided by Visit Noble County and the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department and more, the community is really coming together and sharing the great things that we can all contribute,” Anderson said.
Mid-America Books is offering free distance learning through June, giving free access to thousands of eBooks. The links can be found on the library’s website.
Links to all of the upcoming programming can be found on the library’s Facebook page under the events tab. Those events include:
• Today — Yoga Flow with Brittany, at noon, on Facebook
• Monday — Matt’s Book Club, 6:30 p.m. — Share the books you are currently reading with Matt via Zoom
• Tuesday — Must Love Pets, 6 p.m. — Show off your pets with library staff via Zoom
• Thursday — Intro to Barre, noon — on Facebook
• Friday — Kleiman Creative Writing Contest Awards, drive-thru event at the library. More information will be shared through students classroom teachers.
• Saturday, May 2 — Yoga Flow with Brittany, noon, on Facebook
• Monday, May 4 — Star Wars Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
• Monday, May 11 — Flash Fiction, 6:30 p.m. — via Zoom
• Monday, May 18 — 80s Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. — via Zoom
