INDIANAPOLIS — It took just another two days for Indiana to increase another 1,000 cases of COVID-19 as the state sits just shy of 5,000 total on Monday.
Indiana's case count rose to 4,944 total, with 503 new cases from Sunday added. That made it the second-highest single-day increase so far.
The death count increased to 139 total, an increase of 12. Outside of last Friday, when single-day deaths hit 24, the state has been seeing about a dozen Hoosier perishing from COVID-19 daily.
Locally, Steuben and LaGrange counties added new cases, while one was subtracted from Noble County.
Steuben County has eight cases, up from six the day before, while LaGrange County is up to six cases from four previous.
Noble County, which was identified with 11 cases on Sunday was reduced to 10.
Although the county has had one death so far, the Indiana State Department of Health only changes counts to reclassify a patient to their correct county of residence. Therefore, the reduction in Noble County's number is from a patient who lives in a different county.
DeKalb County was unchanged at four cases.
In total, 234 people have been tested in the four-county area.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County has 75 cases, Elkhart County has 36, Kosciusko County has 14 cases and Whitley County has eight.
As Indiana works toward an expected peak in cases later this month, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he will approve an executive order today to extend his stay-at-home order another two weeks.
Hoosiers are encouraged to "hunker down" at home except for essential work or travel — such as picking up groceries, going to the pharmacy or seeking medical care.
People can still go outdoors — and many have been after a burst of spring weather this past weekend — but are asked to maintain social distancing and keep at least 6 feet between other people outside your immediate household.
