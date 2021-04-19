INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana either remained the same or increased slightly, said the report on March statistics released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday.
This report is the last for which comparisons a year ago can be made with a prepandemic month. Rampant unemployment caused by the national shutdown are reflected in April 2020 statistics, not March when governments started shutting down states late in the month.
“The labor market remains in flux a year into the pandemic,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “In many ways, you can read good and bad news into this data at the local level. It’s great to see a larger labor force but challenging that we have more people looking for work in the Fort Wayne area than we did a year ago. I know I’ve been saying this for almost a year now, but I am reminded every month that there’s no reliable way to predict what is going to happen right now. The removal of statewide mask mandate has been seen as a new freedom for some and potentially spooked others. As more people get vaccinated and hopefully the variants are kept at bay, we should see a return of normalcy so long as employers can find the workers they need.”
While labor force numbers are not where they once were a year ago, they are close and unemployment percentages are in the full employment range as they were a year ago.
Of the six counties in the KPC Media Group coverage area, only DeKalb and Noble counties saw their unemployment rates stay the same as the previous month. DeKalb came in at 3.7% in March and February and Noble was at 4.2%.
The other four counties all saw their unemployment rates tick upward ever so slightly. Allen County (4.6% in February to 4.7% in March), LaGrange County (2.9% to 3.0%) and Whitley (3.4% to 3.5%) saw the lowest increases in their unemployment rates while Steuben County increased two-tenths for the greatest upward change (3.5% to 3.7%).
Once again, LaGrange and Whitley counties have current unemployment rates that compare closest with March 2020. In that final prepandemic month, LaGrange was at 2.8% and Whitley was at 3.3%.
A year ago, Steuben County was at 2.8%, DeKalb was at 3.2%, Noble stood at 3.5% and Allen came in at 3.6%.
With unemployment low and an available pool of labor also at a premium, employers are finding it difficult to fill vacancies. For example, at a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, it was reported that approximately 100 positions at Miller Poultry in Orland were left unfilled.
“Employers continue to find it challenging to hire workers and have stepped up recruitment efforts, including returning to in-person hiring events and job fairs, and in some cases raising wages,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “We can speculate about why some people remain out of the workforce — retirements, stimulus money, fears of the virus, and childcare and education responsibilities, among them — but the hope is that some people will slowly begin to reengage, especially if schools move to a more traditional pattern. Plenty of job and career options are out there, and the future of our economy depends on those positions being filled.”
