LAGRANGE — Purdue University and the LaGrange County Purdue Extension office have put together a list of best practices and precautions to follow for area produce auctions.
Auctions, such as Clearspring Auction, which sells farm produce, is considered an essential service since it an agribusiness.
Clearspring Auction, 2050 South C.R. 300W, will hold its produce auction of the season on Thursday, April 16. The auction will operate each Tuesday and Thursday through the middle of June, when it will add a Friday sale day to its schedule.
Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Purdue University Extension Director and an agriculture and natural resources educator, worked with Purdue University to put together the list of practices and precautions.
His first recommendation is to now allow anyone who is ill, showing signs of illness or who has been in contact with a person whose sick or tested positive for the COVID-19 disease within the last two weeks to attend or work the event.
Engleking also recommends that anyone over 60 or is immunocompromised not attend. He also suggests that only people who intend to purchase produce attend the event, and while there, they avoid unnecessarily handle the produce. Engleking also suggested that all drivers remain in their vehicles.
In addition, he is recommending that all those who attend or work the event will a cloth face mark, and limit attendance to 50 people or less, and maintain a staffed door to ensure the auction house remains within the attendance limits.
He also reminds buyers to maintain social distancing, staying a least six feet apart at all times. Sellers are being asked to offload their produce at least one hour prior to the actual auction and then leave the site.
Engleking said the auction should suspend its table-market options, split duties for payment and bagging between two different people, require people wear disposable gloves to avoid contamination and require those gloves are changed whenever tasks are changed.
He also recommends the auction house undertake additional cleaning and sanitation protocols, and regularly clean contact surfaces, place reminders about how to properly wash hands, and encourage visitors to wash and sanitize their hands frequently.
Finally he said everyone should wash their hands before entering the building, after they handle produce and again when they return home.
For more information, contact Engleking at 499-6334, Scott Monroe at 812-888-7401 or Amanda Deering at 765-494-0512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.