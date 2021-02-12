AUBURN — DeKalb County improved to a “yellow” rating for COVID-19 spread this week, but DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder isn’t celebrating.
“Things look good, but they’re not going to be for long,” Souder said Friday about his concerns.
“We’ve doubled our number of positives in the last few days. If that’s a trend that continues, we’re going backward,” the Auburn physician said, calling the situation “ominous.”
After averaging fewer than 10 new cases per day for roughly two weeks, the county confirmed a total of 35 cases on Thursday and Friday combined.
Souder also fears that the more rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus could be arriving soon.
“It’s been several weeks now, and it’s about time for it to hit our state and communities,” he said.
Souder said people who have not had COVID-19 or who have not been vaccinated should follow new advice about double-masking — wearing a paper mask covered by a cloth mask — especially if they are in high-risk groups.
“People over 70, it would seem they have been able to pick up a virus from being out shopping” more frequently in recent weeks, he said.
“There’s a tendency for us to relax when things get good, like they appear to be now,” Souder said. “I’m not certain that can hold, and we’re going to have to watch very carefully in the next week to see if we’re in a pattern, or just a bump of increased cases.”
Souder added, “I would highly support that the teachers who are with special-needs groups and in speech therapy, where they can’t very well wear a mask, should be prioritized before other teachers” for vaccinations. “It’s my hope that the state will get the vaccine opened up to the teachers as soon as possible.”
County health officials have no authority to change state priorities for vaccinations, Souder said.
However, he said, “Indiana’s vaccine scheduling and program is working a whole letter better than what I’m hearing in many other states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.