INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity across Indiana is remaining low to start July.
But the virus isn't gone and it claimed another life, attributing to the death of another Noble County resident.
The most recent COVID-19 death in Noble County, its 89th all-time, occurred on June 25 and was a person in their 70s, according to demographic data from the state.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, five were people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, 22 people in their 70s and 52 at 80 or older.
Deaths from COVID-19 have become much more rare in 2021 as vaccines have gone out and the most vulnerable — older Hoosiers — have taken the shots at high rates. Vaccination rate is above 75% for those older than 65 in Indiana.
But deaths are still occurring, and the state health department continues tracking that almost all new cases and deaths are among Indiana's unvaccinated population. The state is seeing fewer than 0.1% breakthrough cases among vaccinated people and the breakthrough death rate is a mere 0.001% for people who have become fully vaccinated.
Indiana's all-time known-case death rate for COVID-19 is 1.78%, for comparison.
Noble County, where about 2-in-3 people over age 12 are not vaccinated, was the only county in the four-county area to have deaths occur from COVID-19 in June, with four. DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben had no COVID-19 deaths on the month.
Statewide COVID-19 activity remains low for summer 2021, with the state averaging about 333 cases per day over the last nine days. That's an increase, however, from 243 cases per day average for the week ended June 25.
Statewide deaths remain under 10 per day average across Indiana, but rose slightly this past week to about seven per day after sitting at four per day in the final full week of June.
Hospitalization numbers have risen a little to 413 patients in care after dropping below 400 during points in June, but still remain near all-time lows.
Indiana has still yet to crack the halfway point on its full vaccination rate, with 48.8% of Hoosiers 12 years old and older fully vaccinated.
Rates are worse in the four-county area, with Steuben County at about 44%, DeKalb County near 40%, Noble County shy of 36% and LaGrange County at a state-worst 23%.
New case activity in the four-county area remains low.
Since June 26, DeKalb County saw 28 new cases, Noble County had 21, Steuben County logged 14 and LaGrange County had nine new cases tallied.
