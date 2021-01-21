ANGOLA — In just two weeks, Steuben County’s positive COVID-19 cases have dropped by about 50%, said a report released Wednesday by the Steuben County Health Department.
In the most recent demographic report, Steuben County registered 105 new cases for the seven-day period ending Wednesday.
That compares to the one-week period ending Jan. 6 when there were 219 new cases. Last week’s report showed 175 new cases, which was the first time in two months that there were less than 200 new cases in a week.
Deaths continue to mount at a steady pace at a time when other counties in the area are seeing a decline.
“We have been notified of five deaths associated within the seven-day period. Steuben County has a total of 3,084 COVID-19 positive cases and 46 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,662 considered recovered from COVID-19,” said the report issued by Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh.
The 50-59 age group continues to lead all others in numbers of positive cases with 513, just slightly more than the 20-29 age group at 511 cases all time.
Next in line is the 40-49 age category with 465 cases, followed by the 60-69 age group with 448 cases. All other age categories in the weekly demographic report are less than 400, with 30-39 just barely so at 396.
The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 15.63% as of Sunday. The state has released on Wednesday that Steuben County has a composite score of 3.0 or red.
However, that could very likely come down into the orange rating next week based on continued decreasing positivity rates in Steuben County. On Thursday positivity for Steuben County was 12.2%. Positivity has to be below 15% to help a county drop below red.
