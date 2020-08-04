LAGRANGE – A local family has a new home thanks to new partnership between LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity and Lakeland High School.
The 1,100-square-foot home, located near Royer Lake, was made possible through a partnership between Habitat and the school district’s Building trades program. This is the first habitat home built by its students. The two organizations signed a two-year contract in 2019 to work together to build habitat homes. Construction on this home began in August 2019. The home was finished by 15 students on March 22.
Building Trades Instructor Steve Sherck explained that the partnership brought an added incentive for his students to put in the hard work and do their best, because they knew the home was going to someone in need.
In addition to that partnership, Habitat and Lakeland worked with LaGrange County REMC to ensure the home was as energy efficient as possible, so that the home would remain comfortable and affordable in the future.
This collaboration resulted in the home being designated the first Power Moves Home by the electric cooperative. Only the most energy efficient homes, those earning below a 60 on the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index, receive the title. Every aspect, from foundation and insulation to appliances, is factored into a home’s score.
“We want to build a home, not just a house,” Sherck said. “I’ve always been a big supporter of trying to find the most efficient options.”
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director John Sisson was grateful for the partnerships, calling it a community project that brought the best out of the students and those who donated supplies. With it becoming harder and harder to find volunteers, the students were a perfect fit to get the job done.
“It was great working with the school,” Sisson said. “We’re looking forward to working with them for another year.
