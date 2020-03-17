Steuben County students are home — with many doing eLearning — to practice social distancing and to hopefully keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay in the area.
There are no cases of the virus in Steuben County, but out of an abundance of caution, schools, restaurants and other locations across the county are closed to keep gatherings to a minimum as recommended by Gov. Eric Holcomb and health departments across Indiana.
Gov. Holcomb also issued each school in the state 20 waiver days to be used as they wish due to the outbreak. Area schools are making use of at least some of these days off.
Here is what currently is happening for students at each school in Steuben County:
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
The district will operate on eLearning days starting today through Thursday. Friday will be a waiver day and spring break will continue next week as scheduled.
On tonight’s school board agenda was the possibility of extending spring break. News of that decision will be announced.
All athletic events and extracurricular activities, including practices and rehearsals are canceled until further notice.
Kindergarten roundup, scheduled for this week, was also postponed and will be rescheduled.
All school facilities are closed to the public while school is out. This means all facilities rentals are canceled, including the Mayor’s Prayers game fundraiser for RISE Inc., that was scheduled April 2.
Fremont Community Schools and Head Start
Today through Thursday will be eLearning and/or hybrid learning days for students at Fremont.
Friday will be a waiver day.
Spring break will begin as normal, but will be extended for a second week, making it run from March 23 to April 3. Waiver days will be used for March 30 to April 6.
Head Start classes at the Fremont and Angola centers are off until April 6. The LaGrange center will return on April 13, following its spring break.
The superintendent’s office and head start offices will remain open. Call 495-5005 for the superintendent’s office and 495-4775.
Hamilton Community Schools
Through April 10, Hamilton schools will be considered closed on Mondays and Fridays. Tuesdays through Thursdays will be eLearning days with the exception of the week of March 23-27, which is spring break.
Teachers are to report to school on Mondays each week to prepare for the eLearning days ahead.
Students without internet access will be provided paper assignments. The school is also working to install internet hotspots so people can work in the parking lots.
Prairie Heights Community Schools
School is dismissed now through April 10 at Prairie Heights, though the week of March 30 to April 3 is acting as the regularly scheduled spring break.
Monday, students were to bring any belongings home they may need during the extended closure as staff were sending home educational materials to keep students learning outside of a school setting.
Prairie Heights will be using nine waiver days to cover the time off.
Impact Institute
As several schools will be closed in the coming weeks, Impact Institute will shutter until April 6.
Impact closed Monday at locations in Kendallville, Auburn, Angola and LaGrange and have e-learning to students on those days.
Impact will remain closed the week of March 23 for spring break as well as for the week of March 30, which was originally a second spring break week added back due to weather cancellations but will now be off again.
The target return date is April 6.
Trine University
Classes at Trine University have shifted to online-only for two weeks, as of Monday.
Main campus students could choose to remain in campus housing or check out and head home for the two-week period.
Students are expected to attend their online classes at their regularly scheduled times.
Club Z is closed until further notice. Whitney Dining Commons and the Depot are closed to the public until further notice.
Trine concerts postponed
ANGOLA — Due to safety concerns with COVID-19 and government restrictions on crowds, Trine University has postponed upcoming concerts that were to be performed in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
The following concerts have been postponed:
• Gordon Lightfoot, scheduled for April 2;
• ARISE 2020 tour, scheduled for April 10; and,
• The Lettermen, scheduled for April 17.
For updates, see trine.edu/furth.
