ALBION — Whether you plan to vote by mail or vote in person this primary, first, you have to be registered.
And if you're not, you have until Monday to get signed up.
This year's spring primary was originally supposed to be May 5, but due to coronavirus, the state pushed the election back by one month. Because of it, other deadlines including the voter registration were also pushed back to accommodate it.
That means voters have until the end of the day Monday to submit a voter registration application if they're not already signed up. Anyone who isn't registered won't be able to vote in the June 2 primary.
In order to register to vote you must be a U.S. citizen, must reside in your county for at least 30 days before signing up and must be 18 or older as of the next general election, which is currently slated for Nov. 3. That means teens who are currently 17 but will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 can also register and vote in the primary.
Because courthouse public access remains restricted due to coronavirus, the quickest and easiest way to register to vote is to do so online at indianavoters.com. The "Register to Vote" button is the first one the left side of the page.
For those who don't have internet access or can't work the website can call the county clerk's office for help or other options. Noble County can be contacted at 636-2736 while LaGrange County can be reached at 499-6368.
Because of coronavirus, the state election commission is giving more leeway for registered voters to cast their ballots by mail.
Typically, a voter has to give a reason for wanting a mail-in absentee such as being out of the state or country or being sick or infirm and unable to make it to polls.
The state removed that requirement this spring, allowing any and everyone to request a mail-in ballot if they want one. Voters interested can also download an absentee application at indianavoters.com.
Mail-in applications must be received by May 21 in order for the clerk to send a ballot. Any applications received after that won't be accepted.
For people who do want to vote in-person, they'll still be able to do that this primary, albeit with reduced opportunities.
Early voting, which is usually available for up to 28 days prior to Election Day, is being compressed into only the week before Election Day.
Voters may also find fewer locations open for voting on Election Day.
Noble County, which uses vote centers that allow residents to vote at any location that's open, will be reduced from eight centers to just four on Election Day in an effort to limit the number of pollworkers needed and potentially exposed to the virus.
Clerk Shelley Mawhorter also said that early voting will be constrained only to the Noble County Courthouse instead of having polling sites available at other places as usual.
LaGrange County hasn't finalized a plan yet, but the county uses precinct voting, where voters must go to their assigned polling place to vote, so locations can't subtracted as easily compared to the vote center method.
