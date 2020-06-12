ANGOLA — Steuben County government offices will reopen completely on Monday following the guidelines of Stage 4 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan.
Angola government offices have been open since the beginning of the month but there are restrictions, which are listed below.
Steuben County had been open by appointment only, except the courts and sheriff’s department lobby.
“We are recommending that everyone whom enters a County Building wear a mask and to social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said a news release issued by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
While the doors are reopening, some county offices might have more stringent restrictions in place. At the extreme end of this continuum, the Steuben County Assessor’s Office is not going to reopen to the public until the first full week in July at the earliest, said Assessor Kim Anderson.
“We will continue to handle our interactions via telephone and email,” said Anderson, explaining that there were staff members who currently have compromised immunities and have to limit their exposure to the public. “Once we are fully open we will take precautions to keep both our employees and public safe from the spread of COVID-19.”
To reach the Assessor’s Office, call 668-1000, ext. 1000. After property valuations were recently sent out, the window to file an appeal closes on Monday.
“We have been blessed with so many understanding taxpayers when filing their appeals and I hope they continue to understand our situation here within the office,” Anderson said.
People who have questions regarding a specific office’s precautions and/or restrictions should call the office before arriving.
The Steuben County government phone directory can be located on the county’s website at https://bit.ly/2MUr2rn.
Angola offices
Angola government is open but on a limited basis.
City Hall’s public lobby opened June 1 for utility payments at the counter. Permit payments can also be made at the utility counter.
Masks are recommended and physical distancing markers have been placed on the floor to help people while they wait.
All city public lobbies (City Hall, parks, police) have sanitizing stations and protective shields on desks.
The Parks Department office is open on limited hours still but will begin seeing people by appointment in the coming days.
Masks are required at the park office because distancing is more difficult.
If business is critical to a business’ operations, appointments to meet with a department can be made. Each person with an appointment will have to do a health screening as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the meeting will be held at a desk with a shield.
Ashlee Hoos contributed to this report.
