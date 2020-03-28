INDIANAPOLIS — Add another casualty to the effects of the coronavirus.
According to a regional fisheries biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, three lakes in northeastern Indiana won’t receive their normal allotment of stocked fish this year — and COVID-19 is to blame.
Skinner Lake in Noble County won’t receive its normal stocking of muskie, according to Jeremy Price, the DNR’s North Region Fisheries supervisor. Wall Lake, which is in Steuben and LaGrange counties, and Clear Lake in Steuben County won’t be receiving their usual walleye stocking.
The reason?
“Ultimately it boiled down to the health and safety of our staff and concerns over spreading COVID-19,” Price said. “The process from start to finish involves a lot of different people from several different offices and hatcheries working in close quarters and sometimes in confined areas.
“It’s a lot of chances for the virus to be spread around. We simply can’t do this work and ensure the safety of our crews and the stability of hatchery operations.”
Crooked Lake in Steuben County and Sylvan Lake in Noble County will still receive their normal allotment of fall walleye fingerling stocking, according to Price.
Crooked Lake will receive 8,020 fall fingerlings.
Sylvan Lake will receive 5,870 fall fingerlings.
Price said the reduced levels of stocked fish in other lakes shouldn’t severely hamper fishing for those species.
“The good news is that fishery impacts from a one-year lapse in stocking will be minimal if even perceptible,” Price said. “Our hatcheries have been pretty consistent in their production in recent years, and we expect to be back at full steam next year. Wild populations sometimes experience year-class failures and it rarely threatens the quality of fishing or the sustainability of the population.
“We even have several lakes where we intentionally take an alternate year walleye stocking approach that appears to provide good fishing opportunities. As for muskies, they live a long time. We’ve seen muskies at Lake Webster live as long as 17 years. All those year classes make the population far more resilient.
Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state.
Each year, DNR staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations across the state.
Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access for stocking purposes.
DNR is striving to ensure the safety of the public and staff. As stocking trucks are on the road and stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
According to Price, the DNR stocked 14,794 muskie in 2019. The 2020 plan called for 15,912 muskie to be stocked. Due to the corona virus, the DNR expect to stock 1,548 muskies at Webster Lake. These fish are holdovers from last year’s production and will be stocked as yearlings.
Price also provided date on statewide walleye stocking:
• Fry – 5 of 5 lakes will not be stocked
• 2019 actual = 25,941,650
• 2020 plan = 24,265,000
• 2020 expected = 0
• Fingerlings – 9 of 9 lakes will not be stocked
• 2019 actual = 670,248
• 2020 plan = 472,800
• 2020 expected = 0
• Fall fingerlings – 1 of 6 lakes will not be stocked (Wall Lake)
• 2019 actual = 37,550
• 2020 plan = 40,660
• 2020 expected = 39,250
For more information on fish stocking efforts, visit wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
