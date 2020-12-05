LAGRANGE — Making good on a promise to enforce the county’s COVID-19 rules more strictly, LaGrange County’s health department will be investigating complaints made against businesses where workers have claimed companies are telling employees to not get tested or report to work even if they’re ill.
LaGrange County’s health officer said he expects a new wave of coronavirus infections to be reported in the community within the coming weeks because of the recent holiday.
LaGrange County continues to be classified as a red county by state health care officials, representing very high spread of COVID-19 in the community. That red rating, the worst on the state’s color-coded metrics system, comes with restrictions limiting gatherings to 25 people without explicit approval of a safety plan with the health department.
LaGrange County has been in that worst red rating for four consecutive weeks now.
Health officer Dr. Tony Pechin said he believes that reports of families gathering for Thanksgiving despite health care warnings are expected to push local new coronavirus infections to record heights soon, adding that he doesn’t see any signs of those rates falling.
Also, the LaGrange County Health Department confirmed it is investigating several LaGrange County businesses and factories reported not to be complying with state and local coronavirus guidelines.
Pechin also confirmed several charges have been leveled that some local businesses and plants have encouraged sick employees not to take a coronavirus test, and order those people to report to work despite an illness.
Pechin recently informed county leadership that his office would be more aggressive in enforcing local restrictions including mask usage on businesses or organizations that are not abiding the state regulations.
“There have been several of those reports made to me, and we’re looking into them,” Pechin said. “It’s certainly an issue.”
The health officer said a representative of the LaGrange County Department of Health would attend Monday morning’s commissioners meeting and formally request the health department be allowed to hire two new employees to help follow up on businesses reported of not complying with health care guidelines.
“We’ve been actively doing surveillance since May, responding to complaints and educating people,” he explained. “Some places just haven’t been receptive to that. We’re going to change that, and be more upfront with people and encourage them to participate and make wise decisions in their workplaces.”
Pechin worries large plants can quickly become superspreaders for the virus. The local health department does have the authority to warn and fine businesses and plants that aren’t complying with state rules which require anyone in a public space to wear a mask.
Pechin said he’s met with several business owners and helped them better understand the virus, and make them aware of how to decrease the dangers presented by the coronavirus.
Pechin said his department is seeing a lot of support for their efforts, adding his department is still trying to help others better understand the risk posed by the pandemic.
Statewide, that’s been the case too. Indiana agencies that have made thousands of unannounced visits to businesses around the state have found most to be compliant and those that are having some issues usually come into compliance after being asked, leading to few instances requiring punitive measures.
“It’s really just a function of health literacy,” Pechin explained. “A lot of people simply do not understand what a viral infection is, what quarantine means, how the virus gets spread, and why we’re doing all these things that we’re doing.”
Pechin added that people can help stop the spread of this virus by doing what health care officials ask.
“Controlling this disease is astonishingly simple. Stay away from people indoors and wear masks,” Pechin said. “It’s not complicated.”
Pechin said he’s concerned reports of new infections of coronavirus will be worse, not better, in the coming weeks.
LaGrange County saw a 77% increase in total cases in November, coming within range of doubling the number of cases reported in the prior eight months combined. Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties all did double their all-time case counts, having more cases in November alone than in all the other months added together.
“I think Thanksgiving and its ramifications will manifest next week and the week after that,” he said. “And it doesn’t have to be like this.”
