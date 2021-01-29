INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is closed out the work week by continuing its streak of lower COVID-19 numbers, with case counts and positivity staying low as they have all week.
The four-county area marked its third-straight day without a new death reported as losses from COVID-19 have slowed overall this month and especially lately.
Indiana logged 2,630 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, said the Indiana State Department of Health. That number continued a trend this week of totals running lower than last week, falling below last Friday's number by about 1,250 cases.
The case count came on about 45,000 tests, resulting in a one-day positivity return of 5.88%, the third consecutive day in the 5% range.
Cases and positivity have fallen off sharply in January, as Indiana has seen steady improvement throughout the month. Cases haven't topped 5,000 in any given day since Jan. 11 and positivity has been below 10% since Jan. 12, falling well below that almost to the benchmark of under 5% that the state wants to see.
Testing has remained strong but it's simply not turning up the number of cases it had during November, December and early January, suggesting that the COVID-19 surge experienced at the end of 2020 is running out of steam.
The state still has some progress to make. Though cases have come down, they haven't hit as low as they were prior to the fall 2020 surge. Prior to Oct. 16, Indiana had never been over 2,000 cases in a single day, although overall testing numbers were lower back then.
Hospitalization numbers continue to more rapidly improve in recent weeks, with the state seeing a sharp drop on Tuesday to 1,725 total patients in care. That was a one-day decrease of nearly 200 people in care for COVID-19 around the state.
Hospital numbers have now halved from more than 3,400 patients on Nov. 30. There's still room for improvement, however, as during the summer and early fall the state would typically have between 600-900 patients in care. After coming out of the April/May initial surge in 2020, the state never had more than 1,000 patients in treatment at any one time during June, July, August or September.
Northeast Indiana has made even better progress over the period. After hitting an all-time high of 448 patients on Dec. 1, the regional hospital census has fallen to near pre-surge numbers of 133 patients in care.
Locally, new case counts remain low as the four-county area continues to see lower activity like the rest of the state.
Noble County added 17 new cases on Friday, with 12 in DeKalb County, seven in Steuben County and six in LaGrange County.
As the end of the month nears, the four-county region will close out January with much better case numbers and lower deaths after seeing very high deaths during November and December.
