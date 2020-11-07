INDIANAPOLIS — The state has logged three more COVID-19 deaths for Noble County, with the three deaths occuring within the last 10 days.
It takes Noble County's all-time total to 38, easily the highest in the four-county area.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Saturday report, the three new deaths added to Noble County's total occurred on Oct. 27, Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.
According to demographic information from the state, one of the patients was a person in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one person at 80 years old or older.
Noble County is the only county in the four counties to have deaths among people younger than 50, with three dead in their 50s since March. Four people in their 60s have died in Noble County, eight people in their 70s and 23 at 80 or older.
The four-county area has experience a spike in new deaths over the three weeks. Over the past 18 days, the counties have combined for 12 deaths.
Noble County's all-time count is highest because the county has had multiple large-scale outbreaks at nursing home facilities this year, which have accounted for the majority of the county's total death count.
But COVID-19 is also circulating widely in the community, with the county seeing major jumps in case counts over recent days as the coronavirus has spread significantly over the last month and a half.
That was evidence by Saturday accomplishing something Hoosiers should be familiar with this week as the state set a new all-time single-day high for cases. It's the fourth consecutive day that's happened as cases surge upward with no sign of slowing.
As of Saturday's report, the state added 4,899 new cases, topping the previous all-time high of 4,647 set Friday.
The new record came on record-high testing at slightly over 50,000 total tests. The big testing day did cause the positivity rate to drop after five-straight days above 10%, but the rate dropped only about 1 percentage point to 9.71%, still far higher than the 5% benchmark the state wants to keep.
In other metrics, it was the same story for the state on hospitalizations as that number rose to a new all-time high again.
The state's total hospital census has risen to 2,036 total patients in treatment for COVID-19 as that figures continues on a steady upward trend also with no signs of leveling off.
The state recorded 42 deaths on Saturday, the fifth times deaths have shot over 40 in the last 12 days.
So far, the state is averaging 36 deaths per day in November, which is higher than both April (32 per day) and May (30 per day) at the beginning of the pandemic.
Locally, case counts keep adding double-digit numbers every day this week.
Noble County led the area with 28 new cases — a day after adding 60 new cases — while LaGrange County added 25, DeKalb County was up 20 and Steuben County increased 16.
LaGrange County crossed 1,000 cases all-time, sitting now at 1,001 since March.
Cases have shot up around the region in the last week. Since last Saturday, Noble County added 228 cases, DeKalb County was up 180, LaGrange County increased 127 and Steuben County was up 126 cases.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area on Saturday. LaGrange County sits at 18 deaths all-time, DeKalb County is at 14 and Steuben County at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.