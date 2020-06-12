ANGOLA — Steuben County’s COVID-19 cases crested the 100 mark on Thursday and reached 102 for the week on Friday.
The demographic data distributed by the Steuben County Health Department shows that the 30-39 age category continues to lead all other ages in the county, increasing by three this week to 31.
The 50-59 age category (11) and 60-69 age group (13) also increased by three cases apiece this past week.
The Health Department puts out demographic data each Friday. With the exception of the first week in May when all of the workers at Miller Poultry were tested for COVID-19, this past week saw the greatest weekly increase in cases at 12.
Health Department Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee said people need to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from possible transmission.
“As we continue forward with the Back on Track Indiana reopening stages in Steuben County, it is still necessary for residents and visitors to socially distance at least 6 feet, wash hands with soap and water often, cover your sneezes and coughs, and wear a face covering when recommended,” van Ee said. “These measures will help keep our community safe and keep the number of COVID-19 diagnosed patients as low as possible. We urge all community members and visitors to the county to practice social responsibility in their daily lives.”
Of the 102 cases in Steuben County, 72 people are considered recovered and two people have died.
Meanwhile, with testing emphasis back on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, the COVID-19 Resource Line’s hours have changed.
Cameron’s COVID-19 Resource Line, 667-5555, is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For the most up-to-date information, visit this website operated by Cameron: cameronmch.com/covid19/.
