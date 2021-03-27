INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County recorded one additional COVID-19 death in the past week, as virus activity across the state remains low.
That being said, cases and positivity have ticked up slightly in recent days, something to warrant monitoring in the weeks to come.
After having now deaths reported in the previous week, the four-county area had one, the 81st all-time in DeKalb County.
The death occurred on March 15 and was a person 80 years old or older, according to state demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among people in their 50s, seven deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 49 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
No other deaths were reported, with Noble County remaining at 79 overall, LaGrange County at 70 and 57 in Steuben County.
Statewide, COVID-19 activity remains relatively low, with the state averaging about 849 cases per day over the last seven days. That’s up about 100 cases per day compared to the average a week ago.
The state averaged about 13 deaths per day, which is also a slight uptick from 11 per day a week ago.
Positivity has risen slightly, too. After having 24 of 28 days below 3% positivity prior to this week, the state was over 3% every day this week, including two days over 5% and one day over 7%.
And hospitalizations were up a bit, rising from an all-time low of 548 patients in treatment on March 21 to 646 patients as of Saturday.
It’s the first time there’s been a consistent increase in cases, positivity and hospitalizations, even a small one, since January.
Whether it’s a short-term blip or the start of a new increase will have to be seen. Even despite the rise, activity still remains near all-time lows.
Indiana is entering its next phase of the pandemic over the next two weeks.
Starting Wednesday, vaccines will be made available to anyone age 16 and older as Indiana braces for a sharp increase in demand for vaccines.
And on April 6, the state will drop its county-based gathering restrictions, allowing counties to set their own local rules, while Indiana’s mask mandate will be downgraded to a non-mandatory mask advisory, with a few exceptions including state and federal buildings, vaccine sites and K-12 schools.
About 15.5% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so the state still has a long way to go before reaching higher community immunity levels.
Locally, case counts have ticked up a bit in the four-county area.
Steuben County tallied 71 cases over the last week, DeKalb County was up 65, Noble County added 58 and LaGrange County logged 17 cases.
Those are all up as Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties each had just 29 cases a week ago, while LaGrange County had only nine new cases a week ago.
Although case counts have gone up a bit, positivity rates around the region are still low, with Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all under 5% and Steuben County just a little over at 5.6%.
