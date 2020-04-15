ANGOLA — She’s a mother, a nursing student, a friend.
And like so many others in the healthcare field, she’s on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, working as a patient care technician in a hospital where she could be exposed to the virus.
But that’s not stopping Christina Burrell, Angola, from following her dreams and her passion for nursing that she’s had since she was a young child.
Currently a junior studying at the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, Christina has wanted to be a nurse since she first saw flight nurses at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, while her grandfather was in the hospital.
“He was in intensive care at one point and that’s when I saw a group of flight nurses,” she said. “At the time, their uniforms were ‘cool’ and as I got older I realized the ones in uniform were helping grandpa more than I could at my age. They were saving and healing him, getting him back to the 80-acre home with his dogs so we could all spend more time together.”
She knew then that she wanted to be like those people, changing lives and making a difference for families going through the same thing hers did.
“It’s been six years since the passing of my grandpa (James Burrell) and since then I have done everything I told him I wanted to,” she said. “I have become a certified nursing aide and am one year away from becoming the nurse I have dreamed of becoming.”
Before the pandemic, nursing school was everything she thought it would be.
“Nursing school is so rewarding, simply amazing,” she said. “Going back a month ago, life was how I pictured it would be in nursing school.”
She was in a clinical rotation at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, doing the “nursing stuff” of passing medications, assessing patients, time in the operating room and more.
“It’s unbelievably hard, but rewarding,” Christina said. “I’ve had so many patients as a student tell me how I will make an amazing nurse.”
On March 4, she said, she had the most rewarding patient that showed her how to be stronger. She was ready for spring break to come and go to then get back on the floor at Dupont but the world had other plans.
“God said otherwise and I will most likely not be back on that floor ever in my student nursing career,” she said.
COVID-19 hit here but, at the time, she thought surely it would just blow over.
By Wednesday and Thursday of her spring break week, it became real as classes were closing, but clinical rotations were still a go because without those hours, the state could issue students an incomplete mark for not getting the hours required.
“Three days later it was no you will not be allowed to go to clinical, everything will be online for two weeks,” she said. “Everything was online. Timed nursing exams, you name it.”
Sadness struck soon after when the email came out that campus was closing completely for the semester.
“I would not be able to see my nursing school girls that I am very close to or have the experiences I need,” she said.
Luckily, they are able to use programs like FaceTime, text messaging and email to stay in touch and keep each other sane.
“These girls support me being a first-time mom in school and help keep my sanity,” she said. “That’s what has made this whole transition easier.”
Since she can’t get into the hospital for clinical time, Christina said her professors have stepped up to create assignments that serve as a full day of clinical work.
“A clinical day has turned into more doing what’s called a case study,” she said.
Those case studies include reading a scenario and then doing the research on the given patient. She then fills out a care plan, which is normally a 10-plus page document that includes research on the patient’s disease, past medical history, medications, lab work, etc. These are meant to make up for the lost time on the hospital patient floors.
“This is a very detailed line of work,” she said.
At the end of each week, she said they get to do a web conference to debrief on the week, which helps show the state they are still meeting their requirements. Debriefing would take place at a clinical site as well if she were still in the hospital setting.
However, Christina is still on the job as a patient care technician at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, on the medical surgical floor where she comes in contact with patients daily.
“I am so thankful that my employer is doing everything they can to protect us,” she said. “They are making sure we have the right personal protective equipment and just simply making sure us workers on the front lines are safe for when we do go home to our family.”
Nursing school, she said, is something that you can do if you have the drive for success. It’s tough, a wild ride, and you have to have a strong mindset to succeed.
“A lot of nurses will help you and explain things to you, but you have to be engaged and show you want it or they won’t know how to help you,” she said. “I have been through so much in nursing school … but I will not give up.”
