ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department has published a pared-down guide to Indiana's Back on Track rules for ease of use by the public.
The Health Department put out the new guide that's much less lengthy than the state's information on the rules for how Indiana is reopening following being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 25.
"I created that document kind of modeling some other counties that have done so," said Alicia van Ee, Steuben County Health Department's chief environmental specialist. "We wanted something that was easy to understand with what matters in our county."
The state's Back on Track document is some 20 pages long while the county's has been pared to about two pages for each of the stages.
"It's really a reference for individuals and businesses," van Ee said.
This document, in the form of three files, can be found at the Health Department's website at https://bit.ly/2AqntGC. It is also available as an attachment to this story online at KPCNews.com.
People may also go to the state's special COVID-19 website for the much lengthier version of the Back on Track material. That is available at backontrack.in.gov.
Meanwhile, Steuben County recorded three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Health Department reported. That brings Steuben County to 65 cases.
All three of the new cases were among people age 60 and younger, the report said.
No other information was available due to privacy laws.
Steuben County is still standing at two deaths, the second of which was recorded on Saturday. There are 16 individuals who are considered recovered from the virus.
As of Wednesday, 1,336 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Steuben County. Of that total, nearly 800 were conducted at Miller Poulty, where 136 people have tested positive at the chicken processing plant near Orland. Mass testing was conducted at Miller on May 1-2 by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital personnel.
The 1,336 people tested is by far greater than any other neighboring rural county. In Noble County, for instance, where there has been 17 COVID-19 deaths, 550 people had been tested as of Wednesday, said the Indiana State Board of Health. That's the second highest in the four-county area.
For questions about COVID-19, contact the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For COVID-19 information or screening, call Cameron's COVID-19 Resource Screening line from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 667-5555. If the line is busy or after hours, leave a message and calls will be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.