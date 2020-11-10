INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County has recorded its fourth COVID-19 death since Halloween, logging its 19th fatality since March.
The death came on a day the state times its all-time high for deaths in a single day at 63.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Tuesday report, the new death in LaGrange County occurred on Monday. Based on state demographic info, the patient was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 11 among people in their 70s and five people who were 80 or older.
It's the fourth death in LaGrange County, with the other three deaths occurring on Oct. 31, Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.
LaGrange County recently passed 1,000 cases all time as COVID-19 has spiked upward not only in northeast Indiana but across the state in the last month.
LaGrange County's numbers haven't risen as sharply as other neighboring counties — LaGrange County doesn't test as much as other counties and has the lowest per-capita testing percentage in the state — but the county is seeing sky-high positivity at nearly 23% over the last week.
The death came on a day when Indiana tied its all-time high for one-day deaths, at 63 total across the state. The last and only time the state hit that many deaths was on April 29.
Deaths usually are the highest on Tuesday as the state gets a backlog of cases from the weekend. But daily death counts have been running high for the past several weeks and November is averaging more deaths per day at 38.5 so far this month than it had in April (32) or May (30).
The state also had a near record-high number of cases on Tuesday, with 4,829 new cases. That's the second-highest ever, just shy of the all-time high of 4,899, which was set Saturday.
Statewide hospitalizations have also continued, increasing to 2,336 patients overall, another all-time high. The state has seen steadily increasing hospitalizations since the start of October and have shown no signs of leveling off.
Goshen Hospital recently reported that it is diverting patients away due to capacity concerns, while Fort Wayne hospitals have reported significant increases in new patients coming in, too.
About 28% of all Indiana intensive-care unit beds in Indiana are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which has risen significantly from 13% back on Oct. 1.
Locally, cases have continued rising by sharp amounts, with three of the four counties adding more than 30 cases each.
DeKalb County was up 40 cases, Noble County increased 39 cases and Steuben County added 36 cases. LaGrange County had a smaller increase of 26 cases.
No other deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 39, DeKalb County at 14 and Steuben County at 10 all-time.
