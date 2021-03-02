INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 cases continue to run at low levels across the state as vaccine distribution continues to expand across the state.
Cases, positivity and deaths continue to run at low levels as Indiana gets into March.
On Tuesday, Indiana logged 537 new cases of COVID-19, about the same as Monday and continuing to run below numbers a week ago.
The difference between Tuesday and Monday, however, is that testing was up a bit at slightly over 20,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.63% on the day.
Positivity has been under the state’s benchmark of 5% for the past 22 days and positivity has been under 3% for eight of the past 10 days as positivity has hit record lows recently.
Statewide hospitalizations remained about the same at 765 patients in treatment, which is within the range of where hospitalizations were running between June and October 2020, when patient numbers generally ran between 600-900 people.
The state logged 30 deaths on Tuesday, which is below the February monthly average of 37 deaths per day but a little higher than the seven-day average of 25 deaths per day over the last week.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen substantially in recent months as vaccinations have been distributed to the oldest Hoosiers, who are the most vulnerable to serious illness or death from the virus.
So far, about 70% of people 65 and older have either received or signed up to get a vaccine and the state expanded to Hoosiers 60-65 last week and expanded to people 55-60 on Tuesday.
Indiana will next expand to Hoosiers 50-55, although no time table has been set for when those people will become eligible.
Locally, counties continue to see few cases day-to-day.
DeKalb County reported just six new cases, Steuben County had five cases, Noble County logged four new cases and LaGrange County had just one.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
Looking ahead to new color-coded county ratings releasing Wednesday, counties should remain a mix of blue and yellows, the two best ratings.
LaGrange County looks poised to stay blue for the third-straight week as cases have been minimal and positivity is still below 5%. Noble County may also drop to blue as positivity is below 5% so it will depend on the last week’s case counts.
DeKalb and Steuben counties appear like they’ll stay yellow, as positivity for both is sitting between 5-10% and cases have been down but likely not down enough to push those counties into blue rating.
