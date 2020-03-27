Concerns surrounding COVID-19 can make anybody anxious, but it can be especially challenging to explain the situation to your children.
Included are some principles that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the National Association of School Psychologists, are offering to help navigate conversations with young Hoosiers.
Remain calm and reassuring
- Remember that children will react to what you say and how you say it. They will pick up cues from the conversations you have with them and with others.
- Everything you say and do about COVID-19 can either increase or decrease a child's anxiety.
Make yourself available to listen and talk
- Children may need extra attention from you and may want to talk about their concerns and fears.
- It is important that they know they have someone who will listen and make time for them.
- Tell them you love them and give them plenty of affection.
Monitor television viewing and social media
- Consider reducing the amount of screen time focused on COVID-19. Too much information on one topic can lead to anxiety.
- Talk to your child about factual information of this disease — this can help reduce anxiety.
- Engage your child in games or other interesting activities instead.
- Talk to your children about how some stories on the internet and social media may be based on rumors and inaccurate information.
Teach children everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs
- Giving children guidance on what they can do to prevent infection gives them a greater sense of control over disease spread and will help to reduce their anxiety.
- Remind them to cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow, then throw the tissue into the trash.
- Get children into a hand-washing habit.
Visit doe.in.gov for more information on what the state is doing to help educate children during this pandemic. You can also contact my office with any questions or concerns at (317) 232-9400 or Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.