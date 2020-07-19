INDIANAPOLIS — With schools set to reopen next month and with districts doing their best to try to plan for classes amid COVID-19, the ones most at risk for the virus may be the teachers, staff and student’s parents, moreso than the students themselves.
Children can and do contract COVID-19 — despite disinformation circulating that they can’t — but to date, the young have been mostly shielded from serious symptoms and deaths as compared to older people.
While that doesn’t mean children aren’t facing any risk at all — kids can get seriously sick and need be hospitalized or even die — data shows those cases are relatively rare.
Instead, it’s the adult teachers, administrators and building staff who are more likely to get seriously ill if they’re infected, as well as the threat of students contracting the virus at school and bringing it home to parents, grandparents or whoever else they may come into contact with.
Beyond that, if too many adults at school end up getting sick, it could also impact the school’s overall ability to educate students properly.
As of Friday, only 7.9% of Indiana’s nearly 55,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been for people younger than 20. And of the 2,610 deaths recorded by Indiana, only 0.1% have been for those under 20.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks COVID-19 hospitalizations for Indiana, only 65 out of 7,814 hospitalizations — 0.83% — have been for school-age children 5-19 years old.
But those numbers change as age increases.
People in their 20s make up about 17.1% of known cases in Indiana, but 0.3% of the deaths, so young teachers and young parents with elementary schoolers are likely another low-risk group.
People in the 30s account for 15.9% of cases statewide but still only 0.7% of Indiana’s deaths, while Hoosiers in their 40s are 16.4% of the total cases and 1.8% of all deaths.
People in their 50s make up 15.4% of cases and account for 5.1% of the deaths; Hoosiers in their 60s are 11.8% of cases but 15.9% of deaths; those in their 70s are just 7.4% of cases but 24.6% of deaths; and people 80 and older are 8% of cases but a majority 51.5% of deaths.
Risk can also be seen in hospitalization rates, the percentage of people who test positive that then end up admitted to hospitals.
For the 0-20 age group, that rate is 2.25%, 4.03% for Hoosiers in their 20s, and 6.63% for those in their 30s.
After that, though, a COVID-19 diagnosis can lead to a double-digit percentage probability of ending up hospitalized.
Those in their 40s are hospitalized at at 10.18% rate; 16.54% for those in their 50s; 25.83% for people in their 60s; 35.95% for people in their 70s and 30.1% for those 80-plus.
As the average hospital stay for COVID-19 patients sits at 22.5 days, according to Regenstrief, a serious case can put a major dent into not only that patient’s pocketbook but also their availability to go to work or be productive.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff agreed that students are at lower risk to get seriously sick or die, but lower risk does not mean no risk, he emphasized.
“Less likely, but the risk is smaller but it’s not zero,” Gaff said. “And we know there are these rare kids that will come down with ... the Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome and we know that those kids will happen if you have enough kids come down with the virus.”
Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome is a condition that’s been identified affecting some children who had been infected with COVID-19, that can cause severe swelling and organ problems. COVID-19 has also been known to cause clotting problems leading to conditions like “COVID toes.”
And, for Gaff, the bottom line with children is that COVID-19 is preventable with the right control measures, so it’s not impossible to keep kids protected from the virus by taking appropriate measures.
Residents don’t have to resign themselves to the thinking that it’s inevitable for students to get sick.
“The kids are unlikely to die from it, but one kid dying unnecessarily is one more than I can tolerate,” Gaff said.
Beyond students, however, Gaff said that trying to limit exposure in schools and spread to adults goes beyond just protecting their health, but also helps protect the integrity of the school day.
Gaff asked people to consider how schools are impacted if multiple teachers, bus drivers, food service workers or custodians get infected and have to be quarantined or worse, get seriously ill.
While schools can still function with students out for illness, losing numerous staff members in key positions can impact the education students get or the ability of the schools to keep up the high-level procedures they’ve adopted to battle COVID-19.
