INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has started to vaccinated children age 5-11 this past week, who just recently became eligible to receive Pfizer shots, resulting in an uptick in new first-time vaccinations.
Vaccine numbers ticked up across the state, but were down locally compared to a week ago as local counties are still getting set up for new vaccine distribution.
Federal regulators just recently approved use of Pfizer vaccines for children age 5-11. Previously, only people age 12 and older were eligible for vaccines, with children age 12-17 previously becoming eligible back in June.
Statewide, new first-time COVID-19 vaccinated hit 30,414 this week, the highest one-week total since late September. That’s a sharp increase from just over 11,000 first-time vaccines the previous week.
Local vaccinations dropped this week to 313 compared to 410 the week before.
Noble County led with 103 new vaccinated residents, followed by 84 in DeKalb County, 76 in Steuben County and 50 in LaGrange County.
Beyond regular doses, Indiana has also been distributing that many or more doses of boosters to high-risk groups seeking to bolster their immunity.
Previously, only Pfizer was authorized for booster vaccines, but more recently boosters have been OK’d for all three manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The state is also allowing mix-and-match dosing, meaning people can get a shot from a different manufacturer than their original shot regimen.
Vaccination rates by eligibility have dropped as of this week, because Indiana has now added in about 609,000 children age 5-11 into the calculation, none of whom have been able to become fully vaccinated yet. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose shot, with the second dose coming about a month after the first, so those children getting shots now won’t show up as fully vaccinated until the start of December.
Now, about 53.5% of eligible Hoosiers age 5 and up are fully vaccinated. Among the state’s total population, 49.8% of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
Locally, 44.5% of Steuben County’s eligible population 5 and older is fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 40.7%, Noble County at 39.3% and LaGrange County at 22.8%.
Virus activity has dropped off sharply after the delta variant-driven surge in cases peaked in mid-September. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths had been coming down weekly, but have plateaued recently. It’s unclear whether activity is going to stay flat for a while or start turning up again, as the weekly improvement has stalled.
Vaccination rates increased slightly when delta variant cases started ticking up, but never rose very high in relation to the spike in cases.
More than 80% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the surge were from the state’s unvaccinated half, while those who were vaccinated were less likely to catch the virus and, when they did, were less likely to develop a serious case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.