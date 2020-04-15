AUBURN — C&A Tool Engineering, a division of MinebeaMitsumi Group, on Tuesday donated 610 of its reserve masks to DeKalb County Homeland Security to help supply DeKalb County first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 610 donated masks, 360 were N95 masks and 250 were disposable procedure masks.
C&A Tool Engineering, located in Churubusco and Auburn, specializes in metal milling, grinding, lathe, polishing and assembly. It services the aerospace and defense industry, medical device manufacturers and as industrial fuel systems.
MinebeaMitsumi Group is an international corporation based in Japan. In support of global initiatives to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, MinebeaMitsumi supplied its global manufacturing facilities with medical face masks for employee protection. The company also offered each facility additional masks to be donated to local emergency providers.
