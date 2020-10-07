INDIANAPOLIS — After the launch of Indiana’s new statewide schools COVID-19 dashboard, most northeast Indiana schools are now reporting data after more than a dozen hadn’t gotten information in for the launch of the board.
The good news is that most of the schools that hadn’t reported had no cases, although a few schools had increases in their figures since last week.
In this week’s dashboard update, with numbers current as of Oct. 2, no school in the four-county area saw any major changes in cases.
The state suppresses case counts if they are fewer than five and no school except for DeKalb High School has had more than five cases in any single category — students, teachers or staff members — so far.
However, a few schools did show some differences in their reports since last week.
Westview Jr./Sr. High in Emma has reported at least one teacher case; East Noble Middle School in Kendallville has had fewer than five student cases; and West Noble Middle School has now had fewer than five staff cases.
All three had reported at least one case last week. Now, Westview Jr./Sr. has had fewer than five cases in all three categories, students, teachers and staff; East Noble Middle has had student and staff cases; and West Noble Middle has also had student and staff cases.
Two schools that had reported no cases at all last week are now showing new cases in this week’s update.
Fremont Elementary reported fewer than five student cases and fewer than five staff cases, while McKenney-Harison Elementary in DeKalb County has reported less than five staff cases.
Of the 19 schools that hadn’t reported in last week’s update, most have now sent some data to the state.
A few of those schools have reported cases: Angola High School had fewer than five student cases; South Side Elementary School in Kendallville had fewer than five staff cases; Lakeland Jr./Sr. High had fewer than five student cases and fewer than five staff cases.
Of schools that hadn’t reported before, the following reported no cases: Angola Middle, Carlin Park Elementary, Hendry Park Elementary, Ryan Park Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, County Meadow Elementary, Lakewood Park Christian, North Side Elementary, Lakeland Primary, Westview Elementary and Topeka Elementary.
Shipshewana-Scott Elementary, St. John Lutheran in Kendallville, St. Mary in Avilla, Oak Farm Montessori in Avilla and St. Joseph School in DeKalb County are the only area schools that have yet to report, excluding LaGrange County Amish schoolhouses.
In total, 21 schools have had at least one case of some type compared to 25 buildings that have not had any reported cases yet.
Since last week, the state recorded in total 303 new student cases, 59 teacher cases and 79 new staff cases.
Of schools that have reported, 944 have had at least one case, compared to 811 that have had no cases.
Although the state successfully helped more schools online to the data reporting portal, more than 1,000 school buildings have yet to report. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state health department is continuing to assist schools to send data, although she recognizes that many districts are simply overwhelmed with managing the pandemic.
“Our schools have been very overwhelmed,” Box said. “We’re really working in partnership with them and expected this would take a number of weeks before all schools were reporting.”
Statewide cases of COVID-19 in general have been on the rise in recent days, but northeast Indiana is not a major factor in that increase. Southwest Indiana is struggling with higher case counts recently.
State health officials continue to advise Hoosiers to mask up in public, maintain social distance from others, practice good hygiene and stay home if you’re sick in order to prevent wider transmission of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.