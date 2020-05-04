ORLAND — Miller Poultry tested almost all of its employees for COVID-19 Friday and Saturday after there was an initial outbreak of seven positive cases on Thursday.
Miller worked with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, in setting up a testing clinic on site at the plant near Orland that employees more than 1,000 in chicken processing.
The clinic consisted of a large tent with more than 40 members of the Cameron staff in personal protective equipment running a massive, assembly line of testing that covered Friday and Saturday morning, officials said.
“We are trying to react early and stay in front of this wherever that takes us to keep our employees and communities safe,” Plant Manager Kevin Diehl said Monday morning.
“I have never been so proud of any team in my 50-plus years of nursing. In true Cameron fashion, we saw community members in need and our brave and heroic staff mobilized in extraordinary fashion. Logistics, equipment, supplies and most importantly staffing was all coordinated in an extremely condensed time-frame,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO at Cameron. “We had over 40 staff members who stepped up to make this happen, and I cannot express how grateful I am to work beside such giving and fearless people. Swabbing 800 people seemed a daunting task until we mobilized and began the process. It is difficult to explain how remarkable an event it was.”
Testing was done by a third-party, private vendor. Complete results were not available Monday, though Diehl said he thought positive numbers would be low or near zero.
“We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish in a very short amount of time to support our fellow community members. It was truly remarkable,” said Kelly Keirns, Cameron’s director of strategy and development.
It is believed that the testing and protective measures put in place at Miller is preventing the spread of COVID-19, Diehl said.
Cameron personnel started setting up equipment at 9 a.m. Friday and started testing at 12:45 p.m. Some 600 people were swabbed by 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, testing resumed at 5 a.m. and ended by 8 a.m. with an additional 160 getting swabbed.
The turn around for test results was 24 to 48 hours. Diehl did not yet have results to share as of Monday afternoon.
Diehl said Miller is getting out in front of the virus, bringing in resources that have not been required by the government when the coronavirus reaches a certain level to require a state strike team, such as what has been done in Cass County at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant that closed for 14 days after some 900 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“Though not at a threshold for which health officials typically bring in a special testing task force, Miller Poultry, with the help of Cameron Hospital, is proactively responding by testing all team members at the company’s expense. In addition, Miller Poultry has been working with both county and state health officials to keep these cases isolated,” Diehl said on Friday.
If Miller would have used a state strike force team through the Indiana State Department of Health, it wouldn’t have been until this Friday that testing could have begun.
“The decision to test the entire facility at our cost was the newest measure to contain and stop any potential spreading that might possibly occur here. State and local health officials do not believe the spreading is happening in our facility,” Diehl said.
Unlike many of the other meat processors across the country that have run into huge problems with the spread of COVID-19, leading some to close and only be reopened by order of President Donald Trump, Miller could be the only such facility in Indiana to take matters in its own hands when it comes testing for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“I am not aware of any other processors at least in Indiana that have tested their entire facility at their cost with local resources. I believe the state tested all the employees at the Logansport Pork plant last week with one of their strike teams. We looked into that however they could not do the testing until Friday of this week so we opted to do it a week sooner with local resources,” Diehl said.
Keirns said Cameron had many of the physical resources — tent, a bank of stainless steel sinks for sanitation and other equipment — at the ready so it was just a matter of it being setup onsite at Miller. Staff were completely gowned in PPE for the exercise.
“Kevin absolutely did the right thing by his staff and Connie did the right thing by the community by putting the resources together and putting them in place out there,” Keirns said. “I really do commend him for stepping up to make his staff safe.”
“I believe we truly demonstrated that we are NOT a Band-Aid station, but a critical and outstanding part of this community and we are here to serve whenever and wherever needed,” McCahill said.
Cameron’s employees who participated in the testing have gone on quarantine at the instance of the hospital for 14 days. The employees are being paid. If they can work from home, they are doing so, also with pay, Keirns said. The should be able to return to work on May 14.
Miller will continue to focus on individual team members’ health and personal welfare, Diehl said. An appreciation bonus of $100 per week has been in place for all hourly workers for a month and has recently been extended by 6 weeks. This may be adjusted even further, Diehl said. In addition, for any employee suffering a legitimate COVID-19 illness or quarantine a paid leave has been instituted. Other aid is also available.
Of the seven positive cases from Miller that were reported Friday from Thursday testing, Diehl said five were Steuben County residents.
In a report issued by the Steuben County Health Department on Monday, it was reported the county now has 43 positive cases of COVID-19. There were 17 new cases reported on Monday.
For perspective, Steuben County reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 28. The county had not reached the 17 positive cases level until April 17. On Friday it was reported that the county had 26 positive cases (14 of whom had recovered). That total shot up by 17, it was reported Monday, with a total positive count of 43.
