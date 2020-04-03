AUBURN — DeKalb County reported its third case of COVID-19 on Friday, county health officials confirmed.
The patient is listed in critical condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, said DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
“Apparently he’s been nearly isolated for a couple of weeks. We don’t have as much concern about trying to do contact tracing for him,” Souder said.
The new patient is older, possibly in his 60s, but Souder was not certain of his age.
DeKalb County’s first COVID-19 patient has improved dramatically after hospitalization and now is “getting along great at home,” Souder reported.
The county’s second patient, who is an employee of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, is experiencing more mild symptoms and is recovering at home.
State officials reported Friday that 22 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with three testing positive. The number of tests ranks second-lowest among counties in northeastern Indiana.
“The testing has to open up,” Souder said Friday. “We are on the last link of the supply chain to get tests out here because of the low incidence of disease, compared to other places.”
Souder said it is encouraging that most local tests have been negative, because “We’re only testing the worst ones right now.”
However, he said, “The numbers are starting to climb around here really fast, now.” He added, “We expect the virus to be moving through the community from person to person a lot faster in the next 30 days.”
That’s why Souder is recommending that local residents wear paper or cloth masks when in public — especially older residents with medical conditions and chemotherapy patients.
“A mask is going to do two things to help,” Souder said. First, it will keep people from touching their faces, mouths and noses to transmit the virus.
“It’s going to stop the heavier respiratory droplets from invading in large numbers into the respiratory tract,” he added.
Many people are sewing masks made of cloth. “That’s wonderful as a community effort. I want to encourage that,” Souder said.
“The cloth masks can be washed, which is great. There’s no danger in washing them with other clothing items. Detergent and hot water are going to kill the virus,” he added.
Masks should not make people forget about staying home, keeping a distance from others and washing hands, Souder said.
“Until we know a lot more, it’s very advisable for people to reduce exposure ... so we can, in DeKalb County, blunt our curve as much as possible,” he advised.
Souder said he is encouraged by the Parkview Health system’s plan to take COVID-19 patients to its Fort Wayne hospital.
“If there’s too many of them, they’re going to use (Parkview) DeKalb as a backup. This community hospital stands ready to help,” he said.
Souder said he believes Parkview DeKalb has a supply of ventilators numbering in the teens.
“We do have ventilators, but they’re going to have to be placed where they’re most needed,” he said.
