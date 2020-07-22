BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community Schools will be requiring masks of its student body, faculty and staff when school begins on Aug. 12, the district announced Tuesday.
In addition, Prairie Heights is offering students the option to do traditional schooling or online learning for the 2020-21 school year.
In a video that can be found on the school Facebook pages and the school website, Superintendent Jeff Reed along with the building principals gave some details about how things will look when school returns Aug. 12.
Masks will be required on the buses, in the school building and at recess.
“I realize we are split between two counties, and our buildings sit in LaGrange County,” said Reed. “As such, we will be following (LaGrange Health Officer) Dr. Tony Pechin’s mask mandate.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic mandate is lifted, Reed said masks at school will be reevaluated.
LaGrange County has been under a mask mandate for some time now because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Meanwhile, first semester field trips will be canceled corporation wide. Second semester field trips will be reevaluated.
Students in online learning at the middle and high school levels will use a program called Apex while elementary students doing online learning will have a teacher assigned to work with them daily.
“Keep in mind the online learning will not be the same as last spring,” Reed said. “We need to move forward with curriculum and the required work and pace will be significantly different.”
There will be no paper packets for online learning, so those choosing that option are required to have internet access.
The school has purchased Verizon internet hotspots that can be checked out. Those will require having good cell phone coverage at home. The school will be paying the monthly service fees on the hot spots.
Chromebooks have been purchased for all students in grades kindergarten through 12 so each will have a device to use.
To elect to do online learning or if a hotspot is needed, families are asked to contact their student’s building principal by Friday.
Students can switch from online to in-person learning or from in-person to online if one or the other is not working for the student.
Elementary
“It is important we have a safe environment for our students and staff,” said elementary Principal Alecia Pfefferkorn.
Breakfast will be picked up daily by students that eat at school and taken to their classrooms, with lunch being delivered to classrooms and eaten there.
Teachers will be encouraged to have class outside when possible to eliminate wearing masks or to have a mask break.
Before going to recess and when coming in, students will either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. The students will continue to have two recess periods daily with their grade level.
For elementary students doing online learning, they will be assigned to a teacher that works with them on a daily basis.
Middle School
Middle school students will work in cohorts, allowing for smaller class sizes with students staying in one room much of the day.
Teachers will switch classrooms instead of students to minimize the amount of intermixing throughout the school building.
“We will not be issuing lockers this year, so be sure your student has a backpack,” said middle school Principal Andy Arndt.
Much like the elementary, teachers at the middle school will also be encouraged to take classes outside when possible.
Lunch will be eaten in the classroom, delivered by cafeteria staff, to allow social distancing while students can’t have a mask on. Microwaves will not be available.
Students for breakfast will have a grab-and-go option to eat in their first-period classroom.
Each student is encouraged to have at least five washable masks to rotate throughout the school week.
Students will be issued a Chromebook that comes back to school daily, charged and ready for use.
High School
The number one priority, said high school principal Jeremy Swander, is the health and safety of staff and students.
“We will attempt as a staff to give students breaks throughout the day as wearing masks for an extended period of time will likely be an adjustment for most of us,” he said.
The high school will stay at seven periods a day, with transition time in between, and students that do vocational classes such as Impact will go to their destinations.
Locker use will be limited at the high school, so students should be carrying a backpack throughout the day.
Multiple spots in the building will be used during large gathering times, such as lunch, for social distancing. Microwaves will be available for high school students.
Breakfast will be served in the cafeteria with social distancing for high school students.
A complete document with the back to school information can be found at https://bit.ly/3jtFdmf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.