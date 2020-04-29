LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks and Recreation has reopened its network of local county parks – with some limitations.
Thomas Miller, the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department supervisor, said members of the park board felt there was a need to reopen the parks and allow people to get back out and walking on the park’s system of trails, once again enjoying a little bit of nature.
However, while the parks made be open, many of the facilities and attractions at those parks remained closed.
“The playgrounds are still shut down, the pavilions are still shut down, there are no facility rentals at this time, the park office remains closed to the public,” Miller said. “Maple Wood Nature Center is still closed to the public and there will be no gatherings of greater than 10 people allowed at any park. We’re still following Governor Holcomb’s directive from a few weeks ago.”
Miller said LaGrange County Park Ranger Randy Merrifield will be patrolling the parks, making sure people abide by the restrictions.
The bathrooms at the parks are open. Miller said they will be cleaned and sanitized at least once a day.
Julie Wolheter, a park board member, said people need to remember that the rules governing social distancing still apply.
“Now we hope that people will be cognitive of the fact that they need distance themselves from others and use the parks smartly,” she said. “We saw a need for people to have a little outdoor recreation, like walking the trails. Get outside and walk around, enjoy the spring flowers, the buds coming out on the trees, and the fresh air.”
