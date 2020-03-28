Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.