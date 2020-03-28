ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Steuben County, working in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health, Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman announced Saturday morning.
This case is in addition to the confirmation of Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler having contracted the novel coronavirus. Mohler is hospitalized in Fort Wayne and is an Allen County resident.
The adult male who is greater than 60 years old is in isolation at an Allen County hospital and being treated for symptoms, Crisman said. No additional information about the patient will be released due to patient privacy laws.
The announcement means all northeast Indiana counties have at least one coronavirus patient.
The Steuben County Health Department is working closely on this case to identify and monitor any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance, Crisman said.
The coronavirus is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing or by close personal contact such as shaking hands.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately.
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you should not go to a healthcare facility without contacting one of the following resources first.
• Steuben County Health Department, call 668-1000, ext. 1500, during normal business hours.
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s 24/7 COVID-19 resource line, 667-5555.
• Your healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.