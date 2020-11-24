AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has recognized local nonprofit organizations by awarding COVID-19 Phase II grants.
Funds are awarded to organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic needs as well as mental and economic stability.
Grant recipients are:
• DeKalb County Fair Association, $5,000 to help with utility and maintenance expenses for the association due to the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair being canceled;
• Lakewood Park Christian School, Auburn, $5,000 to cover special packaging for student lunches, masks, thermometers, air purifiers and classroom safety barriers;
• Lighthouse Montessori Education Center, Ashley, $5,950 to support families who want to go back to work and need stable and quality childcare;
• The JAM Center, Garrett, $5,000 to support the ongoing costs associated with the additional cleaning measures and safety precautions that are being put in place for the Early Learning Day School; and
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start and Early Head Start, $4,940 to provide winter wear for the six remaining classrooms to ensure proper social distancing while continuing to learn outside during the winter months.
“The past eight months have been difficult for all of us. Through these trying times, I continue to be excited with the partnerships that have formed and the impact that is being done to take care of those in our county. We will continue to get through this as we rebuild together and ‘Live United.’” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County.
The United Way COVID-19 Phase II grants are reviewed by a task force made up of countywide community leaders. Organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete the application found on the United Way website at unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19. For any additional questions, contact the United Way office at 927-0995 or send email to info@unitedwaydekalb.org.
