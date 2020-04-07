FREMONT — The Fremont High School class of 2020 has to wait a little bit longer to walk across the stage.
How much longer is to-be-determined.
Monday, it was announced that graduation will be postponed until a later date to give seniors a proper graduation ceremony.
They will also have to wait a bit longer for prom, as like graduation prom is being postponed to a to-be-determined date.
It was also announced Monday that the last day of school is now May 15.
“May 15 will be our last student day,” said a flyer sent to The Herald Republican. “That will give us 162 instructional days, 9 waiver days and 29 eLearning days.”
The district is still exploring ways to celebrate the senior class.
For those seniors that need it for college, work or military, diplomas and transcripts will be available in early June.
Student meals will continue to be served on Mondays until June 29. To sign up to receive meals, call 495-5005 or email Superintendent Bill Stitt, bstitt@fcs.k12.in.us.
