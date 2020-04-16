ANGOLA — An area small business is doing its part to help other small businesses and feed some of the community at the same time.
Somewhere around 30 to 40 people, maybe even more, have been given a free lunch from area restaurants thanks to Lonsbury Garage.
Lonsbury Garage owner Stephan Cairl said the idea to give away food from area restaurants came to him as he was sitting at home, just trying to think of ways he could help as the COVID-19 pandemic caused things across the area to slow or shut down.
“As much as our business slowed down, I know others have too,” Cairl said.
The idea came to him to do a simple Facebook video, asking people to check in and say if they’re “doing good” or not. Cairl is picking anywhere from three to five people a day that have checked in on the video to receive free food from an area restaurant of their choice.
The idea, he said, is to feed the community and give local restaurants some business. The money has been donated from garage patrons and others in the community who wanted to help support his cause.
“I know we’ve kept our people working, but many of these places have to send employees home,” he said. “If I can do a little to help, well, that means a lot.”
Cairl said he wasn’t sure how many people so far have been chosen for free meals, but it was at least 30-40, most likely more. Some days he’s picking three people, other days its been as many as five, all who check in on his video.
“This is just a small way I could help that hopefully perks up the winners and the restaurants,” he said. “We’ve got to stick together and do what we can to help each other.”
Just recently, Cairl said he’s even gone out to buy lunch for the staff at Farmers State Bank, which is the bank he uses, and it brought smiles to everyone working.
And Wednesday afternoon, Taco Bell on U.S. 20, Angola, brought food into the garage as a thank you to Cairl and his crew for all they are doing.
As of now, the plan is to continue picking people to receive lunches until the stay at home order is lifted and restaurants are able to fully open and operate like normal again.
The video to comment on can be found at https://bit.ly/34D0UcI or by searching the Lonsbury Garage Facebook page, @LonsburyGarage.
