ANGOLA — In a press conference among government, health care and school officials, all urged the community to be safe over the holidays and not let up in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, during the briefing held at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, officials praised the public and local health officials for helping tamp down COVID-19 and prevent it from being worse than it is.
Nonetheless, officials stressed the standards: wash your hands regularly, maintain social distances, stay away from crowds and by all means, wear a mask.
"Mask, mask, mask," said Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief medical officer at Cameron. "The reason this community has done so well is because this community goes above and beyond and the minimums. We're above and beyond the minimums of the governor."
Rumsey said the steps that have been taken to mitigate the pandemic has kept cases, hospitalizations and deaths lower than other area communities.
"We're enjoying a little less than what those in the surrounding communities have and I would applaud our community for doing that," Rumsey said. He urged people to continue wearing a mask even in situations where they might be required."
Dr. Ted Crisman said local stores were being urged to stress to their customers to wear masks while shopping. However, no penalties were going to be legislated locally for people not wearing masks in public, he said.
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman urged people to scale back on the holiday gatherings this year so they can more fully enjoy them next year and prevent spread of the virus that could cause death.
"We are in our second surge, probably our third surge and this seems to be the worst surge of all of them. And we're going into it at a time with the holiday season coming up, Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up. Families are going to want to get together," Hickman said.
For 35 years, Hickman said, he and his wife, Lynn, and their families have been gathering for the holidays. This year, with a great-grandchild in the mix, it won't be happening because of COVID-19 and the need to keep everyone safe.
Hickman urged people to celebrate the holidays with their immediate family only and if they need to see others, they should use Zoom or another meeting type of software to have virtual gatherings.
"I know people are fighting this a lot, but we need you to wear these masks," Hickman said, pointing to his mask.
Hickman said people aren't going to abandon the holidays and he urged them to shop local.
"We need you to support them so they can support us," Hickman said. "We need you to support them so they can get through this pandemic as best as they can."
Schools have been battling the pandemic with a vengeance. While there have some blips with quarantines and infections and challenges for athletics and other extracurricular events, the schools have survived with a lot of guidance from the health department, said Brent Wilson, superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, and Bill Stitt, superintendent of Fremont Community Schools.
Both are going to continue following their mitigation plans and work under guidelines and guidance provided by health professionals.
"We can make it through this pandemic. We are together. We are Steuben County strong," Stitt said.
Two weeks ago, at different times, both MSD and Fremont went virtual to get them through the Thanksgiving holiday in order to ride out quarantines and infections. Both will resume in-person classes on Monday.
"We want to get back in school, get that in-person instruction going and see if we can get those three weeks in before Christmas," Wilson said.
Hickman said he thought the pandemic has brought out the best in the community, a spirit of working together.
"This pandemic has brought this community together. I am so proud of our health department, the hospital, the staff, the doctors, all of the stuff they have done to attack this virus has just been outstanding at keeping our community informed, trying to keep our community healthy, (it) has just been outstanding," Hickman said, also praising the four school systems for keeping their students, faculty and staffs safe.
While there has been stress on the healthcare system, Rumsey assured that Cameron remains ready to battle the pandemic and any other healthcare needs of the community.
"From a facility standpoint, we have the supplies and the staff to take care of the community at this point. We have not had any shortages that have compromised our patient safety," Rumsey said.
