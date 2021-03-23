AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 25 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.6 per day. Tuesday marks the 26th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,971 since the start of the pandemic.
The first case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident was confirmed one year ago on March 24, 2020. The patient was a DeKalb High School staff member, whose identity was not revealed.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between ages 21-30 and one between ages 41-50.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 701 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 679,079 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,553 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,221,661 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,218,401 on Monday. A total of 8,681,198 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,439,523 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,469,362 first doses and 970,161 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
