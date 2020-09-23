INDIANAPOLIS — It's the middle of the week, so that means COVID-19 cases in Indiana are on the climb.
That also holds somewhat true in northeast Indiana, too.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday announced that 728 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
As is typical, as the week grows on, the number of tests and positive cases tend to increase, reaching a peak by week's end.
That brings to 113,337 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
On the local level, DeKalb County continues to increase in cases at a clip greater than the other three in the four-county area. Based on its own DeKalb County Health Department reporting, the county increased by seven cases on Wednesday, bringing its all time case count to 477.
State Department of Health figures showed Noble and Steuben counties both increased by four cases on Wednesday. Noble County now has had 894 cases while Steuben County is at 374, the low for the four-county area.
LaGrange had its first case report of the week on Wednesday. With that one addition, the county stands at 632 cases. LaGrange County has slowed markedly after experiencing a sharp rise in cases and deaths in June. It is believed LaGrange County's case count is probably much higher because many in the Amish community do not seek medical care when they become ill, unless they are gravely ill.
Deaths in the four-county area remained the same, with Noble at 32, DeKalb at 14, LaGrange at 12 and Steuben at seven.
A total of 3,305 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Positivity rates in the four-county area are varied, with only LaGrange County (4.2%) dipping below the target rate of 5.0%. Noble County is at 6.1%, Steuben is at 7.2% and DeKalb climbed to 9.2%.
To date, 1,322,819 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,315,440 on Tuesday. A total of 1,916,433 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
