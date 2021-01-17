ALBION — David Cornwell was one of the early birds at the Noble County vaccine clinic when it opened Friday morning in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library. He breezed through registration and was on his way to the vaccination room in no time at all.
“It didn’t hurt,” the Albion widower said afterward, as the nurse applied a Band-Aid to the injection site.
Soon Cornwell was in the observation room, scheduling his appointment for the vaccine’s second dose in 28 days and chatting with the volunteer observers. When the digital clock, projected on the wall, reached the time marked on his vaccination card, he was free to go.
Cornwell said he signed up to get the vaccine as soon as it was available. He said his grandson works at a pharmacy and is certified to give the shots in nursing homes.
“It’s the best option available,” Cornwell said. “The research is good, even if it was hurried up, but there’s not much to worry about.”
Cornwell is retired from K&K Insurance, where he used his computer skills. He said getting an appointment online wasn’s difficult. He even helped his neighbor to register for an appointment.
Will Slabaugh of Ligonier said getting his shot went smoothly, too.
“The process was perfect for me,” he said. “Just slick as a whistle. I’m 80 years old and I believe in vaccines. I’ve got faith in them.”
Slabaugh said took the virus seriously because he recently lost a fishing buddy to COVID-19. His friend was sick only a week before he died.
Kendallville funeral director Brian DeCamp said he was getting his shot because funeral directors were included in the first eligible group of health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
He said his risk of exposure to the virus is high because he meets with many families who are grieving. The human touch to comfort others, essential to his profession, has suffered during the pandemic when hugging or shaking hands is off limits.
“People are following the guidelines and wearing masks, but they are still shaking hands,” DeCamp said. “I’ve been in this business 35 years, and I’m a hand-shaker and a hugger. Not hand shaking is really hard for me.”
DeCamp was impressed by the clinic’s smooth operation and use of technology. He got an email confirming his second appointment while he was still sitting in the observation room, just minutes after he got his shot.
Barbara Baka of Kendallville is retired from serving as a secretary to four mayors of Kendallville. She’s motivated to get the shot so she can visit casinos again and visit her newest great-granddaughter.
“I want to be safe,” she said. “I want to get to the casino and have fun!”
Credit for the clinic’s successful operation goes in several directions. Noble County health officer Dr. Terry Gaff, county nurse Cheryl Brown and Emergency Management director Mick Newton combine their expertise in planning for the medical needs and logistics for mass vaccinations.
A little luck also helped.
Newton was looking for a site to host the clinic that would be centrally located, free of charge, and that could be used for several months. Ideally, the site would be a place where the clinic could be set up just once, instead of taking it apart every day.
Newton had to plan for each station, moving patients between stations, and meet medical requirements. He also had to think about how to vaccinate a population of 35,000.
Noble County Public Library director Sandy Petrie and her library board came to the rescue. Petrie called Newton and offered the lower level of the Albion branch for the clinic.
“Sandy and the library board deserve so much praise,” Newton said.
The Emergency Management Agency has many “what-if” plans prepared for the county, including specific plans for high risk, infrequent events such as the pandemic. Newton wrote the original plan for a pandemic in 2008, planning for points of distribution for a vaccine.
The clinic will need ongoing support from volunteers in the next four or five months as more vaccine is rolled out. Jessica Price of the Noble County Health Department said volunteers with both medical skills and non-medical skills are vital to the clinic’s operation.
Volunteers work four-hour shifts and fill a variety of jobs, from greeters and COVID screeners, to registration, to appointment scheduling, computer data entry, to interacting with patients in the observation room. Medically trained volunteers can serve in the vaccine administration.
Call the Noble County Board of Health at 636-2191 for more information about volunteering at the clinic.
Pennie Phares and Susan Jansen were stationed at the greeter’s table, asking the COVID-19 screening questions and directing patients to the registration stations. They got recently got vaccinated in Angola in order to work at the Albion clinic.
Phares said she read about the need for clinic volunteers in the newspaper and wanted to fill the need. Jansen is volunteering to distribute the vaccine so life can get back to normal.
“I want everyone to get vaccinated,” she said. “I like to help when I can.”
