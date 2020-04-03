GARRETT — The 2019-2020 school year may have come to a premature end for students in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials are working to find a way to honor this year’s graduating seniors.
Garrett seniors were scheduled to receive their diplomas during ceremonies June 5 in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
What form a commencement ceremony takes place hasn’t been determined — and with the way more cases of the virus every day, those plans could be adjusted or tweaked several times.
Whatever the case, it’s important to give a good send-off to the seniors and their accomplishments, said GKB Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
“We want to find an awesome way to recognize our seniors,” she said Friday. “It may look different, but it’s going to be an awesome way to honor our seniors.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler is using a combination of state-approved waiver days and eLearning to continue the education process. Waivers are used two days per week, Weaver said, and eLearning takes place three days per week.
She shared an email shared with school district parents and staff.
“Overall, I am incredibly proud of how Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, our staff, our students and our community have rallied together during this very challenging time,” Weaver wrote. “It is evident how much our children are loved and cared for.
“We have utilized technology to support learning for several years, allowing for continuity of instruction,” she said. “Our teachers work very hard to make sure learning is relevant and meaningful, and are connecting with students.
“Relationships are what make teaching special, and at GKB, we are striving to stay connected with students on a deep level.”
Weaver said the district will share more information with families in the near future “as we navigate these unchartered waters together.”
She had praise for food service employees for their efforts while students are out of school.
“Food service is part of the ecosystem within a school, and at times, is taken for granted because it is something woven into the day-to-day operations.
“It has been phenomenal to see our food service staff fill a void in the community by preparing and providing meals for all children 18 and under in our community,” Weaver stated.
“We know that many families rely on this service, and it is essential for us to maintain a high level of care as we continue to provide for families.”
