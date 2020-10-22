ANGOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic has put the need for workers for the polls on election day at a premium across the country.
In Steuben County people have risen to the occasion for this election, Clerk Tangi Manahan said. There’s actually a waiting list of people who may be called to fill in should any of the registered poll workers not be able to help out on Nov. 3.
“We are OK on poll workers. I think it’s because we consolidated polls this year,” Mahanan said.
Because of the pandemic, the Steuben County Election Board decided to reduce the number of polling places from 13 to seven, mainly in an effort to reduce the amount of poll workers needed and in anticipation of the need of fewer polling places due to early voting, which is running at a record pace this year.
There was a bit of a scramble to get workers for the June 2 primary with the pandemic still somewhat putting the public in isolation. Most of the poll workers from the primary agreed to work the general election, Manahan said. There are 35 people working the polls this election.
Poll workers earn up to $150 for their service, depending on the county, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. In Steuben County, inspectors each receive $125, judges and clerks receive $100. All workers receive breakfast and lunch.
“We actually deliver meals to them. Sutton’s Deli caters meals for us,” Manahan said.
All poll workers also are required to attend mandatory training class.
This year younger people have been recruited across the country to try to help fill in blanks in some communities. That’s not so much the case in Steuben County, at least this fall.
“In the primary we had a lot of students because they were all out of classes,” Manahan said. “Not as many for the general.”
State law allows poll workers as young as 16. If students are going to be poll workers, they must be:
• at least age 16 but not 18 or older;
• a citizen of the United States;
• a resident of the county;
• have a cumulative grade-point average equivalent to not less than 3.0 on a 4.0 scale;
• have the written approval of the principal of the school they attends or the approval of the individual responsible for the education of the student if the student is educated in the home;
• have the approval of the individual’s parent or legal guardian;
• have completed the required training conducted by the county Election Board; and
• meet all the other criteria to serve as a precinct official under Indiana code.
Manahan said this wasn’t an issue in the primary because all of the students who worked were 18 or older and classes were not in session so they didn’t need permission from their schools.
“Students were 18 or older so it wasn’t an issue,” Manahan said.
Working the polls is a long day. Poll workers must arrive at their polling place by 5 a.m. and the polls don’t close until 6 p.m., so depending on their duties, they may end up working between 13 and 14 hours on election day.
If people would like to add their names to the list of on-call poll workers, they should call 668-1000, ext. 2240.
