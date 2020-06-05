INDIANAPOLIS — Noble and LaGrange counties posted double-digit increases each in the number of new COVID-19 for the second day in a row as both counties continue to see a surge in new cases.
Northeast Indiana is looking more and more like a COVID-19 hotspot as increases in cases around the region far outstrip the statewide average.
LaGrange County added another 12 cases as of Friday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health, while Noble County added another 10 cases.
LaGrange County's numbers have now more than doubled since Memorial Day as the county's infection curve has started to bend sharply upward in recent days.
Indiana advances to Stage 3 of it's five-step reopening plan on May 24 and both counties have since seen rapid increases in their number of cases.
In the 79 days between March 6 and May 25, LaGrange County logged 60 cases. In the 11 days since, the county has added 68 new cases, an increase of 113%.
Noble County has added even more cases over the same time span, 93, although the percentage increase isn't as sharp due to the county's larger number of cases prior to the holiday. Noble County's cases have gone up 50.3%.
Other portions of northeast Indiana are also surging since the state entered Stage 3.
Allen County, which has the largest population and most cases in northeast Indiana, has risen 533 cases, 41.7%. Elkhart County's case count has increased even more, 577, a rise of 57.2%.
Even DeKalb County is seeing higher-than-usual numbers. Even though that county has only added 16 new cases, those cases represent a 55.2% increase from where the county was pre-holiday.
By comparison, Indiana's statewide case count has only increased by 15.3% over the same span.
Steuben County is the only local county doing better than the statewide rate, with its total up just 13.2% since Memorial Day.
On Friday, Indiana added 482 cases total and recorded 26 deaths. Testing was high at about 6,400 people.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. The region hasn't reported a death since Noble County's 21st back on May 26.
Five days into June, the monthly statewide average is 401 cases per day and 22 deaths, both of which are both significantly lower than the May averages of 531 cases and 30 deaths per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.